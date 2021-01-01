Retail
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Vincent DIEUDONNE
Vincent DIEUDONNE
TOURS
En résumé
Entreprises
ZODIAC AEROSPACE - INTERCONNECT TECHNOLOGIES
- Directeur des Operations et des Achats
2012 - maintenant
ZODIAC DATA SYSTEMS
- Directeur des Operations, BU A&D
2007 - 2012
ZODIAC DATA SYSTEMS
- Directeur des Achats
1999 - 2007
THALES AIRSYSTEM
- Responsable Marketing Achats
1995 - 1999
Formations
Ecole Centrale D'Electronique
Paris
1979 - 1984
Réseau
Cyril HAGNERE
Emmanuel LANNOY
Eric CARCANAGUE
Eric DUFLOS
Gaël BRUTÉ DE RÉMUR
Jean-Noel POLI
Julien GRANGE
Noel BALLOT
Thierry LENORMAND
