Menu

Vincent DROUET

MÜNCHEN

En résumé

Since July 2012 : Baxter GmbH
Unterschleißheim, Bavaria.
Business Analyst

Medication Delivery Portfolio (Nutrition, Anesthesia, Elastomerics)

I have also XING and LinkedIn profils

Cell. 0049 174 851 64 37

Mes compétences :
Controlling
Essbase
SAP
Business Analysis
JD Edwards
FP&A Reporting
Forecasting
Consolidations
mix analysis
financial support
decision support
budgets
budgeting
analysis
Year-end
Variance Analysis
Two years preparation
SAP R/3
SAP PS
SAP FI
SAP CO
Responsible for coordination
Quantitative Asset Management
Payroll
Microsoft Office
Key Performance Indicators development
Java
JDEdwards Suite
JDE Database
IBM Hardware
Financial Advisement
FLEX
EMEA Management
Corporate Finance
Cognos Impromptu
Ariba
Anaesthesia

Entreprises

  • Baxter Deutschland GmbH - Business Analyst

    2012 - maintenant Business Analyst (Medical Products portfolio).
    * Responsible for coordination, consolidation and analysis of finance processes
    (Mid / Long Range plan, annual operating plan, quarterly forecasts, monthly
    reporting) for Medical Products Business Units (Nutrition, I.V. Therapies,
    Anesthesia, Infusion Systems, Onco. drugs, BioSurgery).
    * Partner with business operations and functions (Medical, Regulatory, Pricing,
    Market Access, HR) to analyse and support investments and new business
    initiatives.
    * Provide financial advice and decision support to business operations and
    financial feedback of operational assumptions.
    * Understand and identify major variances, growth, risks and opportunities. ;
    * Create models to improve the accuracy of forecasting, budgeting for assigned
    businesses.
    * Key Performance Indicators development and monthly reporting to Top
    Management.
    * Support country and cluster DACH (Germany, Austria, Switzerland) planning
    and review cycles.
    * Co-work on Gemini Project (Baxter's Spin-off between Baxalta and New

  • Baxter Deutschland GmbH - Business Analyst, Medication Delivery

    2012 - maintenant * Responsible for the coordination, consolidation, and analysis for Medication Delivery Business Units finance processes (Mid/Long range planning, Annual operating plan, Quarterly forecasts, Monthly Reporting)
    * Create models to improve the accuracy of forecasting and budgeting for businesses and cluster
    * Understand, analyse, and explain major variances, growth, risks, and opportunities for the Business Units
    * Develop and present financial analyses and other topics to the management team
    * Partner with business operations and functions to analyse and support investments and business initiatives

  • ABBOTT GmbH & Co. - Financial Analyst

    2010 - 2012 Financial Analyst at PPD Germany.
    * Major tasks:
    * Brand Team member providing support on financials and planning (budgets,
    sales plans and other related forecasts inputs) to Business Units (Humira /
    Synagis / Sevorane).
    * Sales price/volume and product cost/mix analysis. ;
    * Co-work on monthly actuals or planning (Plan / Update / Long Range Plan: 5
    years) packages to divisional Western Europe & Canada Area in Paris.
    * Coordination on german planning Admin Fee process with other divisions of
    Abbott Labs.
    * Cost Centers modelling and variance analysis including i.e. payroll, travel,
    allocations.
    * Control accuracy of purchasing process and monthly / yearly accruals of
    Business Units.
    * Daily working with marketing, communication, sales, medical and operations
    departments inside a matricial organization.
    * Additional tasks:
    * Part of the S&OP Process (Preparation of the Monthly Business Review /
    Participant of Monthly Demand Reviews).
    * Member of NPI (new product introduction) Team for new Humira indications
    (JIA and UC).

  • Abbott GmbH & Co. KG - AI Germany - FP&A Financial Analyst

    2010 - 2012 Financial Analyst at PPD Germany

    Major tasks
    * Brand Team member providing suppor on financials and planning (budgets, sales plans and other related forecasts inputs) to Business Units (Humira/Synagis/Sevorane)
    * Sales price/volume and product cost/mix analysis
    * Co-work on monthly actuals or planning (Plan / Update / Long Range Plan : 5 years) packages to divisional Western Europe & Canada Area in Paris
    * Coordination on german planning Admin Fee process with other divisions of Abbott Labs
    * Cost Centers modelling and variance analysis including i.e. payroll, travel, allocations
    * Control accuracy of purchasing process and monthly / yearly accruals of Business Units

    Additional tasks
    * Part of S&OP Process (Preparation of the Monthly Business Review / Participant of Monthly Demand Reviews)
    * Member of NPI (new product introduction) Team for new Humira indications (JIA and UC)
    * Parallel Import Reporting to Area and Senior Management

  • Abbott Gmbh & Co. KG - Area EMEA ADD - Financial Analyst

    2007 - 2010 EMEA Financial Analyst at ADD Division

    * Sales Planning consolidation at Area EMEA for three divisions (ADD, ADC, AMD)
    * In charge of Essbase Smac (Sales, Costs & Variances) cube data for Planning cycles
    * Management of a British student (Recruitment, training and team working) - yearly internship placement
    * Provide financial support to EMEA Management and to country staff for sales issues
    * Shared Service, Admin Fee and Reclasses consolidations
    * Headcount consolidation back-up

    Special project
    * 2010 Month-End Lag Elimination Project: Set-up new processes for sales planning from fiscal year to calendar year in line with corporate fiscal year-end from November to December

  • VALEO Klimasysteme GmbH - R&D & Controller

    2005 - 2007 R&D Controller for Control Panels Division.
    * R&D monthly closing and monthly projects costs reinvoicing to Czech Republic
    and France.
    * R&D activity forecast (project & department overheads).
    * Budget Setting ( EUR 4.0M / year - Headcount: 25 People).
    * Set-up business plan for new projects. ;
    * Investments and R&D costs per project follow-up. ;
    * Gross margin follow-up for projects in development and serial production. ;
    * Management of SAP architecture for R&D activity.

  • Valeo Klimasysteme GmbH - R&D Project Controller

    Paris 2005 - 2007 R&D Site Controller for Control Panels Division

    * R&D monthly closing and monthly projects costs reinvoicing to Czech Republic and France
    * R&D activity forecast (project & department overheads)
    * Budget setting (€4.0M / year - 25 HC)
    * Set-up business plan of new projects
    * Investments and R&D costs per project follow-up
    * Gross margin follow-up for projects in development and in serial production
    * Management of SAP architecture for R&D activity

  • Crédit Lyonnnais Asset Management - Assistant du Directeur Général - Filiale ABF Capital Management

    2004 - 2004 . Cadre : mise en oeuvre de la fusion entre CPR AM (Groupe Crédit Agricole) et ABF CM (Groupe Crédit Lyonnais) afin d? obtenir un pôle unique en gestion d actifs quantitatif.

    autres missions :
    . réalisation du rapport annuel de la société en collaboration avec les services comptable et juridique.
    . gestion des comités de direction, assemblées générales et conseils de surveillance.

  • CREDIT LYONNAIS Asset Management - Managing Director Assistant

    2004 - 2004 Managing Director Assistant : ABF Capital Management.
    Traineeship during the merger of two subsidiaries of Crédit Lyonnais and Crédit Agricole
    - Branch: Quantitative Asset Management.

  • COMMERZBANK AG - Assistant Gestion de Patrimoine

    2003 - 2003 Traineeship in the Private Banking Dpt. for private foreign customers and German
    citizens abroad.

  • Commerzbank AG - Private Banking - Assistant Conseiller financier

    2003 - 2003 Filiale Private Banking Düsseldorf, Allemagne

    . Suivi personnalisé d une clientèle privée étrangère et allemande vivant à l étranger.
    . Maîtrise des produits financiers proposés par la banque.
    . Expérience en Finance de Marché auprès des spécialistes en valeurs mobilières de la filiale.

Formations

  • Universität Stuttgart (Stuttgart)

    Stuttgart 2004 - 2005 Final year in Erasmus exchange, main focuses: Controlling, Corporate Finance.

  • Universität Stuttgart (Stuttgart)

    Stuttgart 2004 - 2005 Controlling

  • Institut National Des Télécommunications

    Paris 2001 - 2005 Finance et systèmes d'informations financiers

  • Université Evry Val D'Essonne

    Evry 2001 - 2003 Maîtrise de Sciences de Gestion - MSG - Spé Corporate Finance

  • Ecole De Management

    Evry 2001 - 2005 Master / Ecole de Commerce

    TELECOM SudParis, Ecole de Management (former INT Management) -
    Major French Graduate School of Business and Management.
    Major Audit & Finance - Master's degree.

  • Lycée Jean Baptiste Corot

    Savigny Sur Orge 1999 - 2001 Prépa HEC

  • Lycée Jacques Monod

    Saint Jean De Braye 1996 - 1999 Higher School Certificate

    Additional skills and interests
    Languages

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :