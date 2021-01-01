Vincent DROUET

-
Baxter Deutschland GmbH
- Business Analyst
2012 - maintenant
Business Analyst (Medical Products portfolio).
* Responsible for coordination, consolidation and analysis of finance processes
(Mid / Long Range plan, annual operating plan, quarterly forecasts, monthly
reporting) for Medical Products Business Units (Nutrition, I.V. Therapies,
Anesthesia, Infusion Systems, Onco. drugs, BioSurgery).
* Partner with business operations and functions (Medical, Regulatory, Pricing,
Market Access, HR) to analyse and support investments and new business
initiatives.
* Provide financial advice and decision support to business operations and
financial feedback of operational assumptions.
* Understand and identify major variances, growth, risks and opportunities. ;
* Create models to improve the accuracy of forecasting, budgeting for assigned
businesses.
* Key Performance Indicators development and monthly reporting to Top
Management.
* Support country and cluster DACH (Germany, Austria, Switzerland) planning
and review cycles.
* Co-work on Gemini Project (Baxter's Spin-off between Baxalta and New
Baxter Deutschland GmbH
ABBOTT GmbH & Co.
- Financial Analyst
2010 - 2012
Financial Analyst at PPD Germany.
* Major tasks:
* Brand Team member providing support on financials and planning (budgets,
sales plans and other related forecasts inputs) to Business Units (Humira /
Synagis / Sevorane).
* Sales price/volume and product cost/mix analysis. ;
* Co-work on monthly actuals or planning (Plan / Update / Long Range Plan: 5
years) packages to divisional Western Europe & Canada Area in Paris.
* Coordination on german planning Admin Fee process with other divisions of
Abbott Labs.
* Cost Centers modelling and variance analysis including i.e. payroll, travel,
allocations.
* Control accuracy of purchasing process and monthly / yearly accruals of
Business Units.
* Daily working with marketing, communication, sales, medical and operations
departments inside a matricial organization.
* Additional tasks:
* Part of the S&OP Process (Preparation of the Monthly Business Review /
Participant of Monthly Demand Reviews).
* Member of NPI (new product introduction) Team for new Humira indications
(JIA and UC).
Abbott GmbH & Co. KG
- AI Germany - FP&A Financial Analyst
2010 - 2012
Abbott Gmbh & Co. KG
- Area EMEA ADD - Financial Analyst
2007 - 2010
EMEA Financial Analyst at ADD Division
* Sales Planning consolidation at Area EMEA for three divisions (ADD, ADC, AMD)
* In charge of Essbase Smac (Sales, Costs & Variances) cube data for Planning cycles
* Management of a British student (Recruitment, training and team working) - yearly internship placement
* Provide financial support to EMEA Management and to country staff for sales issues
* Shared Service, Admin Fee and Reclasses consolidations
* Headcount consolidation back-up
Special project
* 2010 Month-End Lag Elimination Project: Set-up new processes for sales planning from fiscal year to calendar year in line with corporate fiscal year-end from November to December
-
VALEO Klimasysteme GmbH
- R&D & Controller
2005 - 2007
R&D Controller for Control Panels Division.
* R&D monthly closing and monthly projects costs reinvoicing to Czech Republic
and France.
* R&D activity forecast (project & department overheads).
* Budget Setting ( EUR 4.0M / year - Headcount: 25 People).
* Set-up business plan for new projects. ;
* Investments and R&D costs per project follow-up. ;
* Gross margin follow-up for projects in development and serial production. ;
* Management of SAP architecture for R&D activity.
Valeo Klimasysteme GmbH
- R&D Project Controller
Paris
2005 - 2007
Crédit Lyonnnais Asset Management
- Assistant du Directeur Général - Filiale ABF Capital Management
2004 - 2004
. Cadre : mise en oeuvre de la fusion entre CPR AM (Groupe Crédit Agricole) et ABF CM (Groupe Crédit Lyonnais) afin d? obtenir un pôle unique en gestion d actifs quantitatif.
autres missions :
. réalisation du rapport annuel de la société en collaboration avec les services comptable et juridique.
. gestion des comités de direction, assemblées générales et conseils de surveillance.
CREDIT LYONNAIS Asset Management
- Managing Director Assistant
2004 - 2004
COMMERZBANK AG
- Assistant Gestion de Patrimoine
2003 - 2003
Traineeship in the Private Banking Dpt. for private foreign customers and German
citizens abroad.
Commerzbank AG - Private Banking
- Assistant Conseiller financier
2003 - 2003
