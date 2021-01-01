Retail
Vincent DUPRAT
Vincent DUPRAT
Paris
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Banque de France
- Responsable domaine MOA
Paris
2013 - maintenant
TF1
- Chef de service informatique
BOULOGNE
2004 - 2012
Commerce One
- Directeur de Projets
2001 - 2003
Guerlain
- Adjoint du Directeur Informatique
Levallois-Perret
1999 - 2000
Cap Gemini Ernst & Young
- Consultant
1992 - 1999
Formations
Ecole Centrale Lyon
Ecully
1988 - 1991
Lycée Janson De Sailly
Paris
1986 - 1988
Réseau
Alexandre RICHAUT
Cédric JIMENEZ
Fabien BROCAS
Lionel BREFORT
Matthieu DUBERNET
Patrick PAOLETTI
Pierre GAZAL
Tony UNG
Yannick MONTANUY
