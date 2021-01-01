Menu

Vincent DURANTET

TOGLIATTI

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Achats
Ingénieur
Logistique
Ouverture d'esprit et communication
Culture internationale
Gestion de projets

Entreprises

  • «IVKO MGS» Dealer AVTOVAZ

    maintenant

  • Avtovaz - Purchasing Consultant

    2011 - maintenant Implementation of Renault Nissan Purchasing Organisation methods and processes in VAZ purchasing department

    Objectives
    • To analyze the current organization and processes
    • To define the roadmap to include Avtovaz PD in RNPO (Renault-Nissan Purchasing Organisation)
    • To define panel on key commodities
    • To define strategy on key commodities
    • To implement a commodity organization
    • To find “quick-win” actions
    • To improve performance of VAZ PD
    • To support VAZ in negotiations with suppliers
    • To train Vaz staff on RNPO core processes and assist them for the implementation

  • Renault - Commodity Buyer Shock Absorbers

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2009 - 2011 • Responsible for worldwide purchasing of Shock Absorbers Commodity and New Projects Sourcing
    • Optimization of reporting activity
    • Optimization of negociations for commercial, raw material and technical modifications purposes
    • Benchmark of products and processes, with audit visits in all supplier’s plants
    • Development of new technology (active shock absorbers) for future projects

  • Renault - Commodity Buyer Exhaust System and Pedals/Control

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2006 - 2009 Responsible for :
    • Worldwide purchasing of pedal/exhaust commodity
    • New project sourcing
    • Strategic sourcing development in common with Nissan
    • Raw material price negotiations
    • Performance review animations with suppliers
    • LCC performance and resourcing activities

Formations

  • HEC

    Jouy En Josas 2005 - 2006 Mastère Spécialisé

    Main courses : Purchasing, manufacturing management,Supply Chain Management, Finance, Strategic Policies, Marketing

    Mission realized in Geodis (2 days a week during 6 months) : Optimization of purchasing of Temporary Work/Interim + Sourcing of packaging conveyor

    Study Trip in China

  • Ecole Centrale De Lille

    Villeneuve D'Ascq 2002 - 2005 Ingénieur Généraliste

    Ingénieur généraliste, Génie Automatique, Filière Logistique

    Internship in AGGREKO (2005) : Logistic optimization of the transportation of energy group

    Intership in SNCF (2004) : Optimiation of transportation of goods by train (massification)

Réseau

