Vincent DURANTET

Mes compétences :
Achats
Ingénieur
Logistique
Ouverture d'esprit et communication
Culture internationale
Gestion de projets
Entreprises
«IVKO MGS» Dealer AVTOVAZ
maintenant
Avtovaz
- Purchasing Consultant
2011 - maintenantImplementation of Renault Nissan Purchasing Organisation methods and processes in VAZ purchasing department
Objectives
• To analyze the current organization and processes
• To define the roadmap to include Avtovaz PD in RNPO (Renault-Nissan Purchasing Organisation)
• To define panel on key commodities
• To define strategy on key commodities
• To implement a commodity organization
• To find “quick-win” actions
• To improve performance of VAZ PD
• To support VAZ in negotiations with suppliers
• To train Vaz staff on RNPO core processes and assist them for the implementation
Renault
- Commodity Buyer Shock Absorbers
Boulogne-Billancourt 2009 - 2011• Responsible for worldwide purchasing of Shock Absorbers Commodity and New Projects Sourcing
• Optimization of reporting activity
• Optimization of negociations for commercial, raw material and technical modifications purposes
• Benchmark of products and processes, with audit visits in all supplier’s plants
• Development of new technology (active shock absorbers) for future projects
Renault
- Commodity Buyer Exhaust System and Pedals/Control
Boulogne-Billancourt 2006 - 2009Responsible for :
• Worldwide purchasing of pedal/exhaust commodity
• New project sourcing
• Strategic sourcing development in common with Nissan
• Raw material price negotiations
• Performance review animations with suppliers
• LCC performance and resourcing activities