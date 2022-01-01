Retail
Vincent ERET
Vincent ERET
Paris
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Peugeot
- GERANT
Paris
2016 - maintenant
Peugeot
- RESPONSABLE APRES VENTE
Paris
2010 - 2016
Peugeot
- GESTIONNAIRE ATELIER
Paris
2008 - 2010
ADJOINT AU RESPONSABLE APRES VENTE EN CONCESSION
Peugeot
- CONSEILLER CLIENTELE SERVICES
Paris
2003 - 2008
SERVICES APRES VENTE AUTOMOBILES
SEAT
- COMMERCIAL
Villers-Cotterêts Cedex - France
2001 - 2003
Toshiba
- COMMERCIAL
Puteaux
2000 - 2001
CUISINES SPACIAL
- VRP
1998 - 2000
Formations
Lycée Hôtelier Du Touquet
Le Touquet
1994 - 1998
Réseau
Cédric BERNARD
Deffiperf C CROUZAT PRÉSIDENT
Jerome GRATTIROLA
Simone ERET
