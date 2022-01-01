Menu

Vincent FERRE

NICE

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Informatique
Commercial

Entreprises

  • Comsoft Direct - Assistant Commercial

    2010 - maintenant Gestion portefeuille client SMB (entreprises < 100 postes informatiques)
    Prospection
    Spécialisé logiciels de sécurité McAfee

Formations

  • ESC Idrac (Nice)

    Nice 2010 - 2012 Master 1 option PME/PMI

    Elaboration de Business Plan
    Etude de marché
    Analyse financière
    Droit du travail
    Management
    Négociation
    Gestion de projet
    Marketing

  • Napier University (Edinburgh)

    Edinburgh 2009 - 2010 Bachelor of Engineering

    COmputer Network and Distributed Systems - Network Services
    Wireless Local Area Network
    Security and Forensic Computing
    CCNP Routing

  • Université Nice Sophia Antipolis (Sophia Antipolis)

    Sophia Antipolis 2007 - 2009 Réseaus & Télécommunications

  • Lycée Les Eucalyptus S SI

    Nice 2004 - 2007

Réseau

