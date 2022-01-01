Retail
Vincent FERRE
Vincent FERRE
NICE
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Informatique
Commercial
Entreprises
Comsoft Direct
- Assistant Commercial
2010 - maintenant
Gestion portefeuille client SMB (entreprises < 100 postes informatiques)
Prospection
Spécialisé logiciels de sécurité McAfee
Formations
ESC Idrac (Nice)
Nice
2010 - 2012
Master 1 option PME/PMI
Elaboration de Business Plan
Etude de marché
Analyse financière
Droit du travail
Management
Négociation
Gestion de projet
Marketing
Napier University (Edinburgh)
Edinburgh
2009 - 2010
Bachelor of Engineering
COmputer Network and Distributed Systems - Network Services
Wireless Local Area Network
Security and Forensic Computing
CCNP Routing
Université Nice Sophia Antipolis (Sophia Antipolis)
Sophia Antipolis
2007 - 2009
Réseaus & Télécommunications
Lycée Les Eucalyptus S SI
Nice
2004 - 2007
Réseau
Christine BERTHELOT
Colleen CELSE
Hédi KHOTBI
José RAMON
Mimona ARZILE
Muriel TSAO
Oumou SEMERIA
Sabrine NEFFATI
Thierry FENE
