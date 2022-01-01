Menu

Vincent FRENOT

Vincennes

  • Inventec Performance Chemicals - Financial Manager

    Vincennes 2009 - maintenant VIE Cost control, Financial Manager of 2 Manufacturing companies :Inventec SEA (3M€ Turnover) in Kuala lumpur and Inventec Shanghai (2M€ Turnover) subsidiaries of Inventec Perfomance Chemicals in France (DEHON GROUP)
    Managing and responsible for reconciliation with group, taxes related matters, Relationship with Auditors, lawyers and Banks, managing accounting team (2 accountants), payments to suppliers, sending monthly margin, P&L, stocks, ageing, cash flow (and punctual analysis) reports to HQ in France and local manager. Responsible for implementing new processes and improving current’s. Responsible for IT support, main link with France directors and management Board for most of none commercial related issues.

  • AXA FRANCE - Controleur de gestion

    Nanterre 2008 - 2009

