Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Vincent GARNIER
Ajouter
Vincent GARNIER
GRADIGNAN
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Gradignan
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
I2s
- Developpeur
2011 - maintenant
Formations
IUT Bordeaux 1
Gradignan
2009 - 2010
Licence professionnelle
Licence Professionnelle "image et son numériques"
Lycée André Malraux
Allonnes
2006 - 2009
BTS IG option Développeur d'Application
Lycée Gabriel Touchard
Le Mans
2005 - 2006
BTS non optenu
Lycée Gabriel Touchard
Le Mans
2002 - 2005
BAC STI Génie Electronique
Réseau
Estelle MONCEYRON
Guillaume AMELINE
Johann LE BRIS
Maxime CUIROT
Muriel SAUNIER
Pelletier-Garnier BASTIEN
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z