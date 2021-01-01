Menu

Vincent MEUNIER

Stockholm

En résumé

Seasoned professional in Spirits industry, 15 years of experience. Deep understanding of spirits industry business processes (Marketing, Sales, Supply Chain, Finance, IT). Proven track record in delivering projects and driving change (leading project management culture and effectiveness, driving digital awareness & transformation across the organization …). Leader in bridging the gap between business strategy, teams and technology opportunities.

Mes compétences :
Gestion de projet
Stratégie digitale
Management
Brand Building
Beverages
Business Developmemt

Entreprises

  • The Absolut Company (Pernod-Ricard) - Global Market Activation Director, Absolut

    Stockholm 2015 - maintenant

  • The Absolut Company - Pernod Ricard - Director Digital and Marketing Analytics

    2014 - 2015 Based in Stockholm, in charge of driving the digital activities of Absolut, Malibu, Kahlua, Wybo as well as speed up the digital transformation of TAC

  • The Absolut Company - Director IT and Internal Control

    2010 - 2014 Based in Stockholm in charge of IT and Internal Control for The Absolut Company which is Pernod Ricard affiliate in Charge of Absolut, Malibu and Kahlua.

  • PERNOD RICARD - Group IT Business Solutions Director

    PARIS 2006 - 2010

  • PERNOD - Directeur des Systèmes d'Information

    PARIS 2000 - 2006

  • PriceWaterhouseCoopers - Manager

    Neuilly-sur-Seine 1995 - 2000

