Virginie HEUZE

20 years communication experience



Summary

A highly efficient and independent Marketing Communication Specialist with up-to-date skills.



Personal keys attributes :

- Complementary experience in the European products & services innovations : value added distributor, software enterprise and services company

- Experience of working with a Channel Sales & emea marketing organization

- Excellent written and verbal communication skills

- Office management

- Hard-working and conscientious

- Strong initiative



Budgets :

Teleperformance France, SFR Entreprises, BLUELINK, CANON France Pro, OKI Printing Solutions, WEBHELP, OVERLAND STORAGE, FRUITROUGE, BAOBAZ, STONFIELD, COMMERCEO, 40 Millions d'automobilistes



Others skills and qualifications :



Member of the CM.IT association : the I.T Marketing Managers Club www.cm.it.info



Others members of the board : MICROSOFT, IBM, COMPUTER ASSOCIATES, France Télécom, SUN, HP, BUSINESS OBJECTS.



