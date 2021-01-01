Virginie HEUZE

20 years communication experience
Summary
A highly efficient and independent Marketing Communication Specialist with up-to-date skills.
Personal keys attributes :
- Complementary experience in the European products & services innovations : value added distributor, software enterprise and services company
- Experience of working with a Channel Sales & emea marketing organization
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills
- Office management
- Hard-working and conscientious
- Strong initiative
Budgets :
Teleperformance France, SFR Entreprises, BLUELINK, CANON France Pro, OKI Printing Solutions, WEBHELP, OVERLAND STORAGE, FRUITROUGE, BAOBAZ, STONFIELD, COMMERCEO, 40 Millions d'automobilistes
Others skills and qualifications :
Member of the CM.IT association : the I.T Marketing Managers Club www.cm.it.info
Others members of the board : MICROSOFT, IBM, COMPUTER ASSOCIATES, France Télécom, SUN, HP, BUSINESS OBJECTS.
Mes compétences :
Communication corporate
Stratégie de communication
Community management
Communication interne
Management
Développement commercial
Communication