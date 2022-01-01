Xavier DUCROS

Mes compétences :
Big Data
BtoB
Marketing
Marketing BtoB
Marketing relationnel
Relationnel
Entreprises
AIR DDM
- Directeur Conseil
2013 - maintenantDirecteur Conseil dans le secteur du BtoB
FIDforPRO
- Chief Executive Officer
2012 - maintenant
LOYALTY EXPERT
- Head of business development
Limonest2005 - 2011Loyalty Expert is a mix of competences in one relationship marketing agency
We offer B2B marketing experts, IT professionals specializing in client’s data exploitation and hands-on operational marketing solutions.
We concieve, implement and animate data driven loyalty programmes in B to B sector, with high ROI.
My job :
Prospect new markets in France and Europe.