Charles HAMELIN

Hello,

You might know me as "Thaï". I run ChokdiDesign

I am a fresh creative mind, thrilled by having the opportunity in expanding business or artistic ideas and concepts in a creative and efficient way.

I am thrived by creativity, wether it is business idea or any field of arts.

I am curious and like to experiment. I also like to surprise and love working with teams.



I run ChokdiDesign, serving my passions, skills and experience for companies or artists wishing to communicate in a new and different way.



Specialties

Art+Concepts / Web Strategy / Business Concepts / Event Organizing and more



/Web & Computer literate

/Fluent : French (Mother-tongue), English (TOEFL, TOEIC and Cambridge results upon request) - Almost Fluent : Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese - Conversational : Hungarian



Mes compétences :

Art

Arts

Communication

Créative

Créativité

Creativity

Design

Expérimentation

Goût du risque

Innovation