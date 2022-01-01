Menu

Charles HAMELIN

ÚJSZENTIVÁN

En résumé

Hello,
You might know me as "Thaï". I run ChokdiDesign
I am a fresh creative mind, thrilled by having the opportunity in expanding business or artistic ideas and concepts in a creative and efficient way.
I am thrived by creativity, wether it is business idea or any field of arts.
I am curious and like to experiment. I also like to surprise and love working with teams.

I run ChokdiDesign, serving my passions, skills and experience for companies or artists wishing to communicate in a new and different way.

Specialties
Art+Concepts / Web Strategy / Business Concepts / Event Organizing and more

/Web & Computer literate
/Fluent : French (Mother-tongue), English (TOEFL, TOEIC and Cambridge results upon request) - Almost Fluent : Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese - Conversational : Hungarian

Mes compétences :
Art
Arts
Communication
Créative
Créativité
Creativity
Design
Expérimentation
Goût du risque
Innovation

Entreprises

  • UHT - Project Manager

    2008 - 2010 Chef de Projet chez UHT
    Références entreprise : BNP, Legrand, France Telecom, Air France, etc..
    References personelles : Sopexa, Norauto, Pets Dating,...

    www.uht.net

  • Hiper Kom - Project Manager

    2007 - 2007 Hiper Kom, Agence de Communication : chef de projet – Budapest, Hongrie

    Conception, création, développement et suivi d’un catalogue virtuel et d’un site pour un hypermarché du groupe CORA-Delhaize.
    Création d'un support en ligne pour une opération d’animation en magasin pour le groupe CARREFOUR Roumanie.

  • Chocolaterie Beline - Diagnostic

    2005 - 2005 Rédaction d’une étude sur le développement international vers Shanghai, analyse sociologique externe et interne du marché cible, mise en place d’un plan d’action export.

  • Louis Vuitton - Vendeur

    Paris 2005 - 2005 Vendeur/Conseiller spécialisé en souliers et maroquinerie chez Louis Vuitton avenue Montaigne (Paris 8ème). Appréciation: 15/20

  • ChokdiDesign - Creative Director

    2002 - maintenant ChokdiDesign brings to your project all the attention and services it deserves, to be promoted in a creative and innovative way on both online and offline medias.

    ChokdiDesign works with passion and offers many services, such as :

    #Identity Strategy and Design
    - What's your goal, what should your brand look like, how should it behave? Identity creation : logo, graphic chart, consulting...

    #Web Strategy and Design
    - Social Web... Facebook? Twitter? Myspace?
    Design and integration of custom solutions for social media
    - Websites... Go Online!
    Conception and Design of your next dynamic website or blog
    - Project Management... for your ideas
    ChokdiDesign help entrepreuneurs with strong internet ideas and concept to concretize them, consulting on strategy, user interface and experience, design, developpments and publishing.

    #Print
    Traditional but not boring at all printing solutions, from standard rectangular posters or flyers, to custom funky foldable little things to promote your project!

    References :
    ACCOR Hotels, Médecins Sans Frontières, Journées Mondiales de Parkinson,
    and a lot of more localized buzinesses (Loffice, Laure Montebello...), projects (Seanergy2011...) and bands (Esclin Syndo, Volkova Sisters, The Idoru,...)

Formations

  • Ecole Supérieure Des Sciences Commerciales D'Angers

    2003 - 2008 Communication

    Membre de la Confédération des Grandes Écoles - Grade Master

    Membre du BDE 2005 Furysterie

  • Lycée AUX Lazaristes

    Lyon 2001 - 2003

  • Lycée Français De Bangkok (Bangkok)

    Bangkok 1994 - 2001 Bangkok - Thailande

  • Lycée Pasteur - Casa Santos Dumont (São Paulo/Sp)

    São Paulo/Sp 1990 - 1994 Sao Paulo - Brésil

Réseau