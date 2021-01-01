Xiaoli BULTE

MINI ASIE joue un rôle de pont ou d'intermédiaire entre la France et la Chine.

-Nous réalisons l'export de produits français au marché chinois.

-Nous effectuons les projets d'affaires ou les projets d’investissements entre la Chine et la France.

-Nous assistons également les échanges culturels entre les deux pays.

Nous vous remercions de visiter notre site www.mini-asie.com (site en construction) pour savoir plus de détails.



Mes compétences :

Gestion des agendas et des déplacements

Suivi et renforcement des affaires avec des parten

Traduction anglais-chinois-français

Rédaction des offres et participation aux salons d

Assister aux missions commerciaux et divers

Développer le chiffre d'affaire

Analyse et animation des ventes

Réponse aux réclamations clients

Gestion des approvisionnements et des stocks

Gestion des litiges et de l'ensemble des dossiers

Recherche des fournisseurs, négotiation de prix, d

Elaboration des contrats d'achats, gestion des com

Amélioration des prix d'achats, garantie de la qua