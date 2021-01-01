Menu

Xiaoli BULTE

MARCQ-EN-BAROEUL

En résumé

MINI ASIE joue un rôle de pont ou d'intermédiaire entre la France et la Chine.
-Nous réalisons l'export de produits français au marché chinois.
-Nous effectuons les projets d'affaires ou les projets d’investissements entre la Chine et la France.
-Nous assistons également les échanges culturels entre les deux pays.
Nous vous remercions de visiter notre site www.mini-asie.com (site en construction) pour savoir plus de détails.

Mes compétences :
Gestion des agendas et des déplacements
Suivi et renforcement des affaires avec des parten
Traduction anglais-chinois-français
Rédaction des offres et participation aux salons d
Assister aux missions commerciaux et divers
Développer le chiffre d'affaire
Analyse et animation des ventes
Réponse aux réclamations clients
Gestion des approvisionnements et des stocks
Gestion des litiges et de l'ensemble des dossiers
Recherche des fournisseurs, négotiation de prix, d
Elaboration des contrats d'achats, gestion des com
Amélioration des prix d'achats, garantie de la qua

Entreprises

  • Tong Ren Tang - Marketing

    2017 - maintenant Pendant la période de mon congé maternité: marketing et promouvoir la vente des produits pharmaceutiques pour la société Tong Ren Tang, un leader dans le demaine pharmacieutique en Chine, par les moyens d'internet et le réseau

  • Mccain Alimentaire - Service Client Réclamation

    HARNES 2017 - 2017 Gestion des litiges et des retours provenant du Supply Chain, gestion des commandes dans SAP

  • Tape à L'oeil - la mode enfant - 120 employés - le siège à Wasquehal - Gestionnaire Achats

    Wasquehal 2015 - 2015  Gestion administrative des achats en assistant les acheteuses, interface entre les parties prenantes
    • Passation de commandes, suivi de livraisons, suivi des echantillonnages et des developpements de produits

  • 3SUISSES: la mode et la décoration - 140 employés - le siège à Croix - Assistante Service Client et Partenaire Commercial - 30 commandes par jour - produits maisons

    2015 - 2016

  • JMCB Ingénierie (EZS Easy Solutions : Ingénierie convoyeur) - 4M€ chiffre d'affaires -10 employés - - Assistante de Direction

    2013 - 2014

  • COTTON BLUE - importateur de produits depuis Asie - Villeneuve d’Ascq, France - International Buyer - Department of product for gift, promotion and publicity

    2012 - 2012 -Research, selection and validation of suppliers according to company’s criterion
    -Negotiation of price and delivery with suppliers, good development of prototype
    -Editing of procurement contracts, follow-up of purchasing order until shipment to clients
    -Relations with forwarding agents, settlement of disputes and lawsuits from clients and suppliers
    -Reference of product in computer system, management of relevant import documents
    -Maintenance of constructive relations with suppliers, and development of new products

    Advantage in competitive purchasing price and good relations with Asian suppliers

  • DOMYOS (groupe DECATHLON) - la grande distribution - 150 employees - Marque-en-Baroeul - France - Supply Chain Supervisor – Department of baby/woman textile

    2011 - 2011 -Selection of the best offer of product and service, supervision of purchasing portfolio
    -Analysis of sales performance and direction of price adaptation through SAP system
    -Control of supply chain, optimization of stock between stores and warehouses
    -Participation in product creation with product manager and other associates

    Guarantee of profitability with respect to budget for purchasing and supply chain

  • WAL-MART CENTRALE D’ACHAT (Groupe WAL-MART) - la grande distribution - 350 employés - Shanghai - Buyer – Department of products for home, garden and storage – American continent

    2007 - 2009 -Execution of global purchasing projects with respect of Wal-Mart Procurement Procedure
    -Negotiation, finalization and realization of large purchasing projects - 4500 transactions/year
    -Management of transactions through SAP system: order edition, issuance and revision, etc.
    -Validation of prototype and packaging with Wal-Mart worldwide buyers and Asian suppliers
    -Follow-up of production process, shipment status, and administration/customs documents
    -Proposition of new products in cooperation with Asian suppliers
    -Coordination of business trips and participation with the international buyers and suppliers
    -Follow-up of audits for the suppliers’ qualification and selection of suppliers with supervisor

    Guarantee of low price, product quality, and over 95% on-time order shipment

  • JAKEN CO., INC (importateur de standes et étagères acryliques) - 15 employés - Shanghai - Buyer - Department of acrylic shelves – American zone

    2006 - 2007 -Development of acrylic-shelve products together with the US headquarter
    -Search, qualification and selection of Asian suppliers for production
    -Negotiation of purchasing prices, validation of product samples, edition of purchasing contracts
    -Follow-up of order execution with suppliers until shipment

    Maintenance of good business relationship with the key Asian suppliers

  • NINGBO RUN ZE IMPORT-EXPORT(exportateur de produits papeteries) - 20 employés - Ningbo, Chine - International Seller– Department of Stationery items

    2005 - 2006 -Identification and communication with potential oversea clients through Alibaba website
    -Establishment of business with the foreign clients (American, Indian and Singapore)
    -Proposition and presentation of products to the customers through email, and face to face
    -Quotation, negotiation and realization of sales contracts with the foreign clients

    Achievement of the 2nd highest sales volume among 6 new hands– around $250K/year

  • UNIT TELECOM - la 2ième plus grande société de téléphone en Chine - Sales Development - Intership at the end of semester in year 2004

    2004 - 2004 -Development sales of fixed telephone through direct contact with targeted clients
    -Edition and presentation of product characteristics, search of competitors’ information

    Augmentation of 15% sales volume within 3 months

Formations

  • University Of TEXAS (Dallas)

    Dallas 2010 - 2010 Seminaire

    Séminaire : le développement de l’entrepreneuriat, d’un business plan et les réseaux sociaux

  • Skema Business School

    Lille 2010 - 2011 Mastère Spécialisé Marketing Management par la Qualité

    Rôle de marketing/comportement du client/marketing stratégique/marketing opérationnel

  • Skema Business School

    Paris 2009 - 2011 Master of Business Administration (MBA)

    Le mémoire MBA: Identification et Proposition de la Construction des Marques Produits Réussis

  • Zhejiang University

    Hangzhou 2001 - 2005 Bachelor of Economics (BAC+4)

    -Spécialité ‘économie et commerce international’, option programme certifié de Relations Public
    -Prix d’excellence pour le mémoire de fin d’études à l’Université de Zhejiang
    Intitulé : 'Autogestion et Évolution de l’Association Industrielle en Chine'

