Xiaoli BULTE

-
Tong Ren Tang
- Marketing
2017 - maintenant
Pendant la période de mon congé maternité: marketing et promouvoir la vente des produits pharmaceutiques pour la société Tong Ren Tang, un leader dans le demaine pharmacieutique en Chine, par les moyens d'internet et le réseau
-
Mccain Alimentaire
- Service Client Réclamation
HARNES
2017 - 2017
Gestion des litiges et des retours provenant du Supply Chain, gestion des commandes dans SAP
-
Tape à L'oeil - la mode enfant - 120 employés - le siège à Wasquehal
- Gestionnaire Achats
Wasquehal
2015 - 2015
Gestion administrative des achats en assistant les acheteuses, interface entre les parties prenantes
• Passation de commandes, suivi de livraisons, suivi des echantillonnages et des developpements de produits
-
3SUISSES: la mode et la décoration - 140 employés - le siège à Croix
- Assistante Service Client et Partenaire Commercial - 30 commandes par jour - produits maisons
2015 - 2016
-
JMCB Ingénierie (EZS Easy Solutions : Ingénierie convoyeur) - 4M€ chiffre d'affaires -10 employés -
- Assistante de Direction
2013 - 2014
-
COTTON BLUE - importateur de produits depuis Asie - Villeneuve d’Ascq, France
- International Buyer - Department of product for gift, promotion and publicity
2012 - 2012
-Research, selection and validation of suppliers according to company’s criterion
-Negotiation of price and delivery with suppliers, good development of prototype
-Editing of procurement contracts, follow-up of purchasing order until shipment to clients
-Relations with forwarding agents, settlement of disputes and lawsuits from clients and suppliers
-Reference of product in computer system, management of relevant import documents
-Maintenance of constructive relations with suppliers, and development of new products
Advantage in competitive purchasing price and good relations with Asian suppliers
-
DOMYOS (groupe DECATHLON) - la grande distribution - 150 employees - Marque-en-Baroeul - France
- Supply Chain Supervisor – Department of baby/woman textile
2011 - 2011
-Selection of the best offer of product and service, supervision of purchasing portfolio
-Analysis of sales performance and direction of price adaptation through SAP system
-Control of supply chain, optimization of stock between stores and warehouses
-Participation in product creation with product manager and other associates
Guarantee of profitability with respect to budget for purchasing and supply chain
-
WAL-MART CENTRALE D’ACHAT (Groupe WAL-MART) - la grande distribution - 350 employés - Shanghai
- Buyer – Department of products for home, garden and storage – American continent
2007 - 2009
-Execution of global purchasing projects with respect of Wal-Mart Procurement Procedure
-Negotiation, finalization and realization of large purchasing projects - 4500 transactions/year
-Management of transactions through SAP system: order edition, issuance and revision, etc.
-Validation of prototype and packaging with Wal-Mart worldwide buyers and Asian suppliers
-Follow-up of production process, shipment status, and administration/customs documents
-Proposition of new products in cooperation with Asian suppliers
-Coordination of business trips and participation with the international buyers and suppliers
-Follow-up of audits for the suppliers’ qualification and selection of suppliers with supervisor
Guarantee of low price, product quality, and over 95% on-time order shipment
-
JAKEN CO., INC (importateur de standes et étagères acryliques) - 15 employés - Shanghai
- Buyer - Department of acrylic shelves – American zone
2006 - 2007
-Development of acrylic-shelve products together with the US headquarter
-Search, qualification and selection of Asian suppliers for production
-Negotiation of purchasing prices, validation of product samples, edition of purchasing contracts
-Follow-up of order execution with suppliers until shipment
Maintenance of good business relationship with the key Asian suppliers
-
NINGBO RUN ZE IMPORT-EXPORT(exportateur de produits papeteries) - 20 employés - Ningbo, Chine
- International Seller– Department of Stationery items
2005 - 2006
-Identification and communication with potential oversea clients through Alibaba website
-Establishment of business with the foreign clients (American, Indian and Singapore)
-Proposition and presentation of products to the customers through email, and face to face
-Quotation, negotiation and realization of sales contracts with the foreign clients
Achievement of the 2nd highest sales volume among 6 new hands– around $250K/year
-
UNIT TELECOM - la 2ième plus grande société de téléphone en Chine
- Sales Development - Intership at the end of semester in year 2004
2004 - 2004
-Development sales of fixed telephone through direct contact with targeted clients
-Edition and presentation of product characteristics, search of competitors’ information
Augmentation of 15% sales volume within 3 months