Yan CORNEILLE

Mérignac

En résumé

Most active on Linkedin / Plutot actif sur Linkedin !


Key Competencies:
- Technological strategic overview
- Architecture definition
- Distributed and Cloud-based architectures
- Service Oriented Architectures with Performance requirements (node.js, WCF...)
- Systems interconnection, data exchange
- Public clouds (Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services)

Mes compétences :
Javascript
Cloud computing
SOA
Architecture logicielle
Node.js

Entreprises

  • AT Internet - Architecte Technique

    Mérignac 2012 - maintenant Within the technical architects team at AT Internet, I'm focused on
    - SOA
    - Cloud Computing (Microsoft Azure, Amazon AWS)
    - Big Data issues
    - Non-relational databases

  • AT Internet - Architecte solutions

    Mérignac 2011 - 2012

  • AT Internet - Responsable des Partenariats Technologiques

    Mérignac 2009 - 2011

  • Fondation HSeT - E-Learning Software Engineer

    2005 - 2009

  • Université de Zürich - Dept of Psychiatry Research - Développpeur

    2003 - 2005

Formations

Réseau