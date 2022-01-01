Retail
Yan MAYER
GRAND GAUBE
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Ireland Blyth - Filiale LOGIDIS
- Development and Consulting Manager
2006 - maintenant
CPV associés
- Ingénieur Projet
2005 - 2005
Carrefour
- Responsable ECR
Massy
2003 - 2005
CRET-LOG - Aix-en Provence - France
- Master Management Logistique en milieu international
2002 - 2003
CRET-LOG - Aix-en Provence - France
- Maitrise Management et Gestion des Entreprises
2000 - 2002
Groupe Food & Allied - Ile Maurice
- Sales Executive
1998 - 2000
Formations
Université Aix - Marseille III (Aix En Provence)
Aix En Provence
2002 - 2003
