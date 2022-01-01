Yann AUBERT

-
Brittany Ferries
- Chef de projet senior visioconférence
Roscoff
2020 - maintenant
- En charge de trouver une nouvelle solution de visioconférence à déployer dans les bureaux et sur les bateaux.
- Négociations de contrat.
- Rédaction d'un appel d'offre.
- Suivis financier, planning, ressources.
Responsable du support utilisateurs.
-
Orange
- Chef de projet Senior
Paris
2018 - maintenant
Pilotage projets SDN, centres de services et fournisseurs - Réseaux virtuels & Cyber sécurité, Services cloud,
-
Orange
- Change manager
Paris
2017 - 2017
- Gestion des demandes pour un client grand compte pour l' Europe continental,
- Pilotage des équipes d'OBS
-
BNP Paribas
- Chef de projets
Paris
2014 - 2016
-
Ercom
- Chef de projet
Paris
2013 - 2013
Chef de projet dans le cadre du déploiement d’une solution de lutte contre la fraude téléphonique au Burkina Faso :
Déploiement de la solution au niveau national.
Plannings, suivis de l’avancement,
Encadrement des sous-traitants.
Coordinations avec les opérateurs Airtel, Telecel et Telmob au niveau national.
Reporting vers l’ARCEP.
Environnement
GSM, MSC, BSC, RNC, SS7, TCP/IP, Linux
-
Etrali
- Respinsable intégration open-trade
2011 - 2012
Intégration système en R&D de la solution open trade (téléphonie pour salles de marchés) :
Intégration système en lab R&D de la plateforme Open Trade.
Responsable validation, recette pour la R&D.
Support technique niveau 4.
Définition de la stratégie de test, rédaction des plans de test, suivis des anomalies.
Tests d'interopérabilités open trade / RKE.
Interconnexion open trade / TCS Net.
Intégration open trade / Système d'information, open store, Active Directory, LDAP.
Environnement
TCP/IP, VoIP, SIP, RTP, Ipbx (BREKEKE, Mylesis), Multicast, CISCO, Linux, Windows 2008, Server, Active Directory, LDAP
-
NSN
- Responsable intégration
2010 - 2011
Responsable intégration du module d’envois de campagnes publicitaires de la plateforme de service gateway kiosque de SFR, intégrateur sur la plateforme de service Gateway Kiosque (VAS) :
-
AUBERT Technologie
- Createur site web
2009 - 2011
Création de site web pour les pme/pmi
-
SYBASE 365
- Senior Engineer
2008 - 2009
Senior Technical Support Engineer SS7 International Operations
As a senior technical support level on the International SMS platform
• Technical assistance level 2-3 of the Sybase customers (GSM / CDMA operator) for the EMEA region :
Troubleshooting.
Investigation, analysis and expertise of the technical problems submited by clients.
Escalate if needed to the R & D (Singapore) of the not solved problems and corrections follows-up.
• SS7 Provider migration of the Sybase customer from France Telecom to Tata Communication.
Technical coordination with customers.
Sales escalation if blocking.
Escalation and technical investigation with our SS7 provider TATA (India & Canada)
• Worldwide new customer Network interconnection :
Link opening with our international SS7 provider (TATA India & Canada)
Analysis of customer needs with sales.
Definition of the configuration of the client networks.
Technical coordination with the IP network team.
Configuration, implementation on the platform.
Tests and investigations with our SS7 provider.
Escalate if needed to the R & D (Singapore) of the not solved problems and corrections follows-up.
Technical coordination with our TEAM located in the USA.
-
Alcatel Lucent
- Technical Manager SDC Alcatel
Paris
2007 - 2008
• Management of a team up to 6-8 engineers:
- Interface with the customer and the COFRAMI managment.
- SDC Start design (settings up networks & tools environnement)
- Reporting, Road map, planning, Team coordination.
- Training for the new engineers.
• Developement on the ALCATEL IN OSP 2.3, OSP2.4 plateform generic product:
Features software design, tests plan documentation, unitary tests .
Software Developpement & integration of new IN service for Telkom (south Africa)
Technical Skills : GSM, Line Line phone , IN services on OSP 2.3-2.4 plateforme, Oracle, Java, C++ Serveur OMC-R SUN, Solaris (Unix).
-
Siemens
- UTRAN Support Engineer
Saint-Denis
2006 - 2007
Technical Assistance for SFR with their UMTS Radio Access Networks (UTRAN)
• Technical support of customer's Radio Network
• As a Team Leader Deployement of a new release for HSDPA on the SFR live network.
• Integration of a VPN client platform for the SFR maintenance.
Technical Skills : UMTS, RNC, NodeB, plates-formes eRNC, Radio, CDMA, Machines HP, Unix, coupleurs spécifiques,Linux, VPN, firewall, ssh.routage
-
Sagem
- System Integration Engineer
PARIS
2005 - 2005
SDC COFRAMI (Software Development Center) Metamorpho. AFIS platform of SAGEM Defense & Security (Automatic Finger Print Identification System).
• Installation of the AFIS platform (RS6000 AIX, Windows)
• Customization (Python, XML)
• Customization of the GUI (Ilog)
• Software delivery for the customers.
• Documentation (tests plan, Installation guide)
• Integration and validation on the platform.*
• System Administration and test platform management.
• bugs corrections on the Booking station (scan finger sprint station).
-
Alcatel
- OMCR Level 2 support engineer
Paris
2003 - 2004
In the R-TAC Team (Regional Technical Assistance Customer):
Hotline on different products :
• OMCR Network administration and supervision platform based on SUN servers under Solaris 2.6 /2.8.
• NPA : statistics server for the GSM networks (based on SUN servers under Solaris).
• RNO : Radio Network Optimization tools (based on PC platform under windows 2000 server/client).
Technical Assistance for the Alcatel Customers (25 country) during the business and on duty hours for the OMCR, RNO, NPA. (GSM).
On Site technical assistance.
Operations on the Alcatel customer site (international: Europe, Asia, and Africa):
Commissioning of the OMCR, NPA and RNO.
On site Implementation upgrades for the OMCR, NPA and RNO.
Hardware upgrade on the SUN servers (OMCR, NPA) and RNO.
Technical Skills : GSM, Serveur OMC-R SUN, Solaris (Unix).
-
SAGEM
- S/W Development / Integration engineer
PARIS
2002 - 2003
Big screen GSM/WAP/GPRS Mobile Phone Project (application layer) based on the MyX5 in C, Visual C++, CVS, PERL, UNIX (ksh scripts) and WinNT environment:
Development in C, modification of the compilation script for the integration of the customer police mapping.
Application evolution maintenance.
Integration of new WAP features and customisation of the UAString and UAProfile parameters in C under Visual.
Specification, modification of the compilation scripts, modification of the game engine (Client customization, adaptation of the pictures for any kind of screen…) and integration of the picture puzzle game in the Application layer of the GPRS terminal.
Technical Skills : C, Visual C++, CVS, Perl, Unix (Scripts KSH) et Windows NT.
-
NORTEL NETWORKS
- Integration/Validation Tests engineer
Toronto
2000 - 2002
In the Software Integration team (R&D department):
Validation / Integration of the Local Maintenance / installation Terminal (TML e3 - platform based on a laptop PC – developed in C++ and JAVA) for the BSC and TCUe3 :
• System tests specifications.
• Integration / validation tests.
• Traces, code analysing and bug reporting.
• TMLe3 Release Management with Clearcase
• Responsible for the R&D customer technical support (training, user assistance…).
Validation / Integration of the feature ‘upgrade recovery for BSC/TCU e3’ with OMC-R and TMLe3 (GSM Network administration and supervision platform based on SUN servers E450/A5400 and SUN ULTRA 5 workstation) :
• System tests specifications.
• Integration / validation tests.
• Traces, code analysing and bug reporting.
Responsible for the R&D customer technical support (training, user assistance…).
Validation / Integration of a statistics server (CT7100) for the NSS, BSS and GPRS network ( based on SUN E450 server) :
• Integration / validation tests.
• Traces, code analysing and bug reporting.
• Responsible for the R&D customer technical support (training, user assistance…).
Technical Skills : GSM, BSCe3, Solaris (Unix), Serveur OMCR SUN,
Java, Script (KSH).
-
Ericsson
- Integration/Validation Tests Technician
MASSY
1997 - 2000
Integration tests, traffic and validation of the new equipment MSC, HLR, TSC technical support for Bouygues Telecoms.
• Traces, code analysing (AXE10 : ERICSSON), bug reporting. Intermediary for the software development team.
• Modems RTC Tests and Configuration and links X25/TRANSPAC.
• Tools Development for the statistics of HLR.
Training of new on site technicians.
On site Implementation upgrades for Bouygues Télécoms.
Team leader for developing an extension of the Itineris site.
Switch Installation and tests for France Telecoms.
Technical Skills : GSM, AXE10, MSC, HLR, TSC, SS7, X25, RNIS, RTC.