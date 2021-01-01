Menu

Yann PENHAS

PARIS

En résumé

In relation with Functional Business Owners of Operations departments (Finance & Controlling, Purchasing, Logistics, Quality, Execution) I am in charge of managing the data model of the whole Operations Information System.

My main missions are the following:
- guarantee the consistency of the solution with a global vision of the solution
- analyze the transversal impacts of the functional needs
- ensure the norms and standards are well respected
- audit during roll-out phases (change management, follow-up...)

A very transversal position, customer-oriented, that meets both my passion for facilitating exchanges inside a project and my interest for learning about other businesses !

Mes compétences :
ABAP
Chef de projet
Construction
Management
Management SI
SAP

Entreprises

  • L'Oreal - Business Owner for Operations Master Data

    PARIS 2010 - maintenant

  • L'Oréal - Logistics IT Project Manager

    PARIS 2008 - 2009

Formations

Réseau