Yann PENHAS

In relation with Functional Business Owners of Operations departments (Finance & Controlling, Purchasing, Logistics, Quality, Execution) I am in charge of managing the data model of the whole Operations Information System.



My main missions are the following:

- guarantee the consistency of the solution with a global vision of the solution

- analyze the transversal impacts of the functional needs

- ensure the norms and standards are well respected

- audit during roll-out phases (change management, follow-up...)



A very transversal position, customer-oriented, that meets both my passion for facilitating exchanges inside a project and my interest for learning about other businesses !



Mes compétences :

ABAP

Chef de projet

Construction

Management

Management SI

SAP