Yann PENHAS

In relation with Functional Business Owners of Operations departments (Finance & Controlling, Purchasing, Logistics, Quality, Execution) I am in charge of managing the data model of the whole Operations Information System.
My main missions are the following:
- guarantee the consistency of the solution with a global vision of the solution
- analyze the transversal impacts of the functional needs
- ensure the norms and standards are well respected
- audit during roll-out phases (change management, follow-up...)
A very transversal position, customer-oriented, that meets both my passion for facilitating exchanges inside a project and my interest for learning about other businesses !
Mes compétences :
ABAP
Chef de projet
Construction
Management
Management SI
SAP