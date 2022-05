Yannick MOCAER

Head of Marketing, Artistic Directors and Promotional teams

+

Leading the digital transformation for the core business of M6 Group (major French TV and Media group)

Defining and Implementing organisational, processes and tools changes and improvements.



+20 years experience in broadcast media industry with an entrepreneurial spirit :



- strong background in marketing research, advertising eco-system and business dev in the TV broadcast industry.



- proven track records in the TVshopping french market : brand repositionning, developing partnerships, increasing profitability of the BU and managing European #1 TVShopping TV channel.



- several executive positions into programs & programming departments + marketing, broadcast and creative departments across a multi TV channels and VOD platform Network.



Strong professional skills in business strategy & development, Brand & Marketing, Team management.