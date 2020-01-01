Yohan Aghilas YAKOUB

Architect Cloud Azure & DevOps (Big Data - AI) - Microsoft Certified Azure Architect 2020 - Microsoft Certified Trainer 2015 - At Sodexo(Partnership with Microsoft)



About



1) 12 Years of professional experience, on projects digitalization , change management etc.. Currently I work on Artificial Intelligence projects with Big Data contexts (Microsoft Environment).



2) Technical Skills : Azure Architecture - DevOps Practices - SecOps & FinOps- Big Data - Machine Learning



3) Business context : Industry - Banking - Finance - Insurance



Archievements



1) Microsoft's certification success 24 - 2 Scrum certification - 1 ITIL & 1 TOGAF



Detail



1) Architecture & Methodology



-Microsoft Certified Azure Architect AZ300 - 2020

-Microsoft Certified Trainer (MCT) - 2016

-The Open Group: TOGAF9 Certified (0G-091) - CID is 98975

-ITIL V3 Certified - EXIN223093

-Certified Scrum Master (CSM)

-Certified Scrum Product Owner (CSPO)



2) Development



-Microsoft Certified Solutions Developer (MCSD)

-Microsoft Certified Professional Developer (MCPD)

-Microsoft Certified IT Professional (MCITP)

-Microsoft Certified Technical Specialist (MCTS)



3) Blog



http://www.amayestech.com



4) Stackoverflow moderator



https://stackoverflow.com/users/1036390/aghilas-yakoub



5) Technical Skills

-Creating Platform on Azure, respecting security assessment and network constraints

-Automate deployment process

-Design Architecture

-Setup Application Achitecture

-Code audit

-Technical support to customer's need

-Validation of technical skills

-Participating to the research and development unit

-Animation of technical workshops

-Publication of posts

-Technical assistance

-Information System Analysis, Design and Modeling

-Setting up code reviews

-Establishment of continuous integration platform

-Establishment of continuous delivery platform

-Establishment of continuous provisionning platform

-Establishment of adaptive project methodology and cohabitation (cycle in v - agile)

-Coaching on agile methodology

-Transform teams to be compatible DevOps spirit



6) Methodology skills



-Architectural and detailed design, realization

-Test & delivery

-Steering and animation of meetings and committees

-Organization of change management and user training, writing documentation, user support

-Risk measurement and management, quality assurance and continuous improvement

-Cost tracking

-Planning, functional and technical specifications

-MOE Relay, project process coach, quality management

-Recruitment



7) Recommandations



https://amayestech.com/recommandations/