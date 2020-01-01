Yohan Aghilas YAKOUB

Architect Cloud Azure & DevOps (Big Data - AI) - Microsoft Certified Azure Architect 2020 - Microsoft Certified Trainer 2015 - At Sodexo(Partnership with Microsoft)
About
1) 12 Years of professional experience, on projects digitalization , change management etc.. Currently I work on Artificial Intelligence projects with Big Data contexts (Microsoft Environment).
2) Technical Skills : Azure Architecture - DevOps Practices - SecOps & FinOps- Big Data - Machine Learning
3) Business context : Industry - Banking - Finance - Insurance
Archievements
1) Microsoft's certification success 24 - 2 Scrum certification - 1 ITIL & 1 TOGAF
Detail
1) Architecture & Methodology
-Microsoft Certified Azure Architect AZ300 - 2020
-Microsoft Certified Trainer (MCT) - 2016
-The Open Group: TOGAF9 Certified (0G-091) - CID is 98975
-ITIL V3 Certified - EXIN223093
-Certified Scrum Master (CSM)
-Certified Scrum Product Owner (CSPO)
2) Development
-Microsoft Certified Solutions Developer (MCSD)
-Microsoft Certified Professional Developer (MCPD)
-Microsoft Certified IT Professional (MCITP)
-Microsoft Certified Technical Specialist (MCTS)
3) Blog
http://www.amayestech.com
4) Stackoverflow moderator
https://stackoverflow.com/users/1036390/aghilas-yakoub
5) Technical Skills
-Creating Platform on Azure, respecting security assessment and network constraints
-Automate deployment process
-Design Architecture
-Setup Application Achitecture
-Code audit
-Technical support to customer's need
-Validation of technical skills
-Participating to the research and development unit
-Animation of technical workshops
-Publication of posts
-Technical assistance
-Information System Analysis, Design and Modeling
-Setting up code reviews
-Establishment of continuous integration platform
-Establishment of continuous delivery platform
-Establishment of continuous provisionning platform
-Establishment of adaptive project methodology and cohabitation (cycle in v - agile)
-Coaching on agile methodology
-Transform teams to be compatible DevOps spirit
6) Methodology skills
-Architectural and detailed design, realization
-Test & delivery
-Steering and animation of meetings and committees
-Organization of change management and user training, writing documentation, user support
-Risk measurement and management, quality assurance and continuous improvement
-Cost tracking
-Planning, functional and technical specifications
-MOE Relay, project process coach, quality management
-Recruitment
7) Recommandations
https://amayestech.com/recommandations/
