Yohan Aghilas YAKOUB

COURBEVOIE

Architect Cloud Azure & DevOps (Big Data - AI) - Microsoft Certified Azure Architect 2020 - Microsoft Certified Trainer 2015 - At Sodexo(Partnership with Microsoft)

1) 12 Years of professional experience, on projects digitalization , change management etc.. Currently I work on Artificial Intelligence projects with Big Data contexts (Microsoft Environment).

2) Technical Skills : Azure Architecture - DevOps Practices - SecOps & FinOps- Big Data - Machine Learning

3) Business context : Industry - Banking - Finance - Insurance

1) Microsoft's certification success 24 - 2 Scrum certification - 1 ITIL & 1 TOGAF

1) Architecture & Methodology

-Microsoft Certified Azure Architect AZ300 - 2020
-Microsoft Certified Trainer (MCT) - 2016
-The Open Group: TOGAF9 Certified (0G-091) - CID is 98975
-ITIL V3 Certified - EXIN223093
-Certified Scrum Master (CSM)
-Certified Scrum Product Owner (CSPO)

2) Development

-Microsoft Certified Solutions Developer (MCSD)
-Microsoft Certified Professional Developer (MCPD)
-Microsoft Certified IT Professional (MCITP)
-Microsoft Certified Technical Specialist (MCTS)

3) Blog

http://www.amayestech.com

4) Stackoverflow moderator

https://stackoverflow.com/users/1036390/aghilas-yakoub

5) Technical Skills
-Creating Platform on Azure, respecting security assessment and network constraints
-Automate deployment process
-Design Architecture
-Setup Application Achitecture
-Code audit
-Technical support to customer's need
-Validation of technical skills
-Participating to the research and development unit
-Animation of technical workshops
-Publication of posts
-Technical assistance
-Information System Analysis, Design and Modeling
-Setting up code reviews
-Establishment of continuous integration platform
-Establishment of continuous delivery platform
-Establishment of continuous provisionning platform
-Establishment of adaptive project methodology and cohabitation (cycle in v - agile)
-Coaching on agile methodology
-Transform teams to be compatible DevOps spirit

6) Methodology skills

-Architectural and detailed design, realization
-Test & delivery
-Steering and animation of meetings and committees
-Organization of change management and user training, writing documentation, user support
-Risk measurement and management, quality assurance and continuous improvement
-Cost tracking
-Planning, functional and technical specifications
-MOE Relay, project process coach, quality management
-Recruitment

7) Recommandations

https://amayestech.com/recommandations/

  • ALM DEVOPS - ENGIE - Architect Azure & DevOps (Digital Transformation)

    COURBEVOIE 2016 - 2018 DSI - ALM DevOps Mars.2016 - Mars.2018

    • Project Title: ALM DevOps (Project 2000 J / h, 7 people)

    Is a project within the group that aims to transform architecture and delivery processes, increase the time to market to manage software practices, establish a technical governance around DevOps practices and application architecture, this is done with a technical base Microsoft.

  • Pickup Services (geopost) - Architect Solution & Lead DevOps

    St Ouen 2014 - 2016 DSI - PICKUP SSERVICES Dec. 2014 - Sep.2016

    • Project Title 1: Pickup Portal (Project 2000 J / h, 7 people)

    Is a project within the Pickup group dedicated to the management of the life cycle of a relay point, parcels, an optimization of network mappings, a management of materials, saddlebags, platforms of migration of platforms aiming at harmonize processes within the different European platforms.

  • Natixis - Architect Solution

    Paris 2014 - 2014 DSI - NATIXIS Jan 2014 - Dec 2014

    • Project Title: NETS (Project 1000 J / h, 4 people)

    Is a project within the Natixis group dedicated to the centralization of the various trading platforms such as Fidessa, Reuters, Horizon, Bloomberg within a single platform, for the management of orders, the taking into account of the evolution of the data of the market as well as referential data, consideration of internal filtering rules, internal routing engine etc.

  • AMAYESTECH - Fondateur

    2013 - 2018

  • Société Générale - Technical Lead

    PARIS 2013 - 2014 DSI - Societe Generale Jan 2013 - Jan 2014

    • Project Title: SGI (Project 1000 J / h, 4 people)

    Is a project aiming at the management of recompositions or rebalancements, as well as additional functionalities such as the integration of Index Man data flows published by calculating agents (Standard & Poors, Down Jones, Markit, etc., by giving it a calculation formula linked to the index), the control of the return of results, the generation of reports, etc.

