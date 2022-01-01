Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Yohann IGLESIAS
Ajouter
Yohann IGLESIAS
MONTPELLIER
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Montpellier
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Veolia Mediterranée
- Responsable Cellule Logistique
2014 - maintenant
Sita Sud Ouest
- Chef de Secteur
2013 - 2014
Cofely INEO GDF SUEZ
- Fleet manager
2012 - 2013
INEO SA
- Responsable logistique Photovoltaique
2010 - 2012
Formations
Promotrans Sup De Log
Toulouse
2008 - 2009
Master II
Master II Européen de Logistique
AFT - IFTIM
Ste Luce Sur Loire
2006 - 2008
Réseau
Ashok LECOINTE
Benoit JULIEN
Christophe GHIBAUDO
Denis LAUR
Eric ETIENNE
Frédéric MILHORAT
Grégory CLOCHET
Gueriot CHRISTOPHE
Philippe PROU
Sylvain BERNIER
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z