Yorick CHAUVIERE

Specialties:
* SET BUSINESS DIRECTION
• Customer Focus
• Business Acumen
• Finance Acumen
• Strategic agility
* ALIGN AND MOTIVATE OTHERS
• Motivate others
• Building effective team
• Developing direct report
• Hiring and staffing
* DELIVER THE RESULTS THE RIGHT WAY
• Drive for results
• Dealing with ambiguity
• Command skills
• Integrity and trust
* FUNCTIONAL SKILLS
• Performing management
• Coaching (pro coach certified)
• Planning and Delegate tasks
• Maximise team performance
Mes compétences :
Coaching
Directeur commercial
Management
Management de transition
People Manager
Sales
Gestion
LBO
Business planning
Industrie pharmaceutique