Menu

Yorick CHAUVIERE

PARIS

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Paris

En résumé

Specialties:
* SET BUSINESS DIRECTION
• Customer Focus
• Business Acumen
• Finance Acumen
• Strategic agility

* ALIGN AND MOTIVATE OTHERS
• Motivate others
• Building effective team
• Developing direct report
• Hiring and staffing

* DELIVER THE RESULTS THE RIGHT WAY
• Drive for results
• Dealing with ambiguity
• Command skills
• Integrity and trust

* FUNCTIONAL SKILLS
• Performing management
• Coaching (pro coach certified)
• Planning and Delegate tasks
• Maximise team performance

Mes compétences :
Coaching
Directeur commercial
Management
Management de transition
People Manager
Sales
Gestion
LBO
Business planning
Industrie pharmaceutique

Entreprises

  • D6D - Theoric - Soleo - Consultant –

    2010 - maintenant Gestion, Développement, Accompagnement

    Mission de conseil et d'accompagnement de Patron de PME, Dentistes et Pharmaciens.

  • DELL - SER Collection Manager - France / Italy / Sapin

    MONTPELLIER 2009 - 2010 Drove 4 Billions dollars ledger. France, Spain, Italy & Portugal scope
    Manage a multi skills, multi languages and multi locations based team
    Manage manager and indirect reportee (70 Heads)

  • DELL - Sales Manager - Manager des ventes PME PMI France

    MONTPELLIER 2006 - 2009 “Sales Manager” French “transactional business”
    Manage manager and indirect reportee sales reps (56 heads)
    Responsible for managing French small and medium business.

  • SYBASE - Channel Manager - Responsable des ventes indirecte

    Paris 2003 - 2006 Partnership developpement
    Channel Management and retail

  • WANADOO - Key Account Manager - Chef des ventes grands comptes

    2002 - 2003
    Large Account Management

  • MEDIAPPS - Partner relationship manager -retail and channel

    2000 - 2002

Formations

  • Ecole Supérieure De Commerce De Montpellier

    Montpellier 1996 - 2000 DESCM - BAC + 5

    IT Business

  • Etablissement Public Secondaire Georges-Brassens (Bagnols)

    Bagnols 1994 - 1996 Brevet technicien superieur - undergraduate - BAC +2

    Commerce

  • Les Eyrieux, Lycee D'Enseignement Publique Section Etudes Superieures (Bagnols Sur Ceze)

    Bagnols Sur Ceze 1994 - 1996 BTS Actions Commerciales

  • Lycée Ernest Hemingway (Nîmes)

    Nîmes 1991 - 1994 Bacalauréat

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :