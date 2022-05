Youcef BOULEMTAFES

Self-motivated, entrepreneurial leader, valuing people and innovation with +12 years’ experience in diverse environments covering Regulatory Affairs, Quality and Compliance in Europe, Middle-East and Africa. Demonstrated ability to deal with ambiguity and fast-paced environments, social intelligence, system thinking, problem solving and effective risk management. Focused on value and business impact. Interested by building organizations, optimizing systems and developing people.

Health industries specialized Pharmacist, fluent in English, French and Arabic.



Mes compétences :

Affaires réglementaires

Business

Business management

CMC

Création

Droit

Economie

Entreprenariat

Europe

Export

Industrie pharmaceutique

Management

Pharmacien

Qualité

Développement des compétences

Gestion de projet

Management de la qualité

Management international