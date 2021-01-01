Younes OUAOMAR

Professional Plant Manager and Change Agent with proven success in implementing Lean culture in Automotive and Fashion Apparel industries (Multinational companies) :



Understand current state & develop strategy to meet future needs.

Break down complex issues into Operations & Launch Proven success in complex, challenging environments with demonstrated results to plan, develop and launch programs within tight Quality, Cost, and Timing constraints.



Certified PMP & Lean 6-Sigma Black Belt with significant experience in developing continuous improvements culture & Process Reengineering in multi-cultural organizations.