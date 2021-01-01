Menu

Younes OUAOMAR

TANGER

En résumé

Professional Plant Manager and Change Agent with proven success in implementing Lean culture in Automotive and Fashion Apparel industries (Multinational companies) :

Understand current state & develop strategy to meet future needs.
Break down complex issues into Operations & Launch Proven success in complex, challenging environments with demonstrated results to plan, develop and launch programs within tight Quality, Cost, and Timing constraints.

Certified PMP & Lean 6-Sigma Black Belt with significant experience in developing continuous improvements culture & Process Reengineering in multi-cultural organizations.

Entreprises

  • Jobelsa - Plant Manager

    2017 - maintenant

  • Arcelormittal Egypte - Operations Director

    Production | 2016 - 2017

  • Greif Saudi - Operations Manager

    2015 - 2016 Overseeing, Designing, and Controlling the process of production and redesigning business operations in the production of products and services.
    Production Site Management:
    Team Management, Organization & Coordination of different departments (Administrative department, Work-study, Planning, Maintenance, Production, WH/Shipment).

  • Triumph International - Site Manager

    La Plaine St denis 2009 - 2015 Plant manager then Global production manager ( Multi-sites) leading operational Production responsibility with 12 direct reports, 1500 employees (2014) in 3 plants.
    Transformed Mass Production to Lean, Flexible Flow across all Production to successfully meet drastically changed Market/Customer expectations of Delivery, Complexity.

    “4 of 12” new direct reports, Recruited & trained to build strong team of Departments Managers. Established principled culture of transparency, process innovation & improvement.

  • Afrique Cables Automotive Sector - Technical Manager

    2006 - 2009 Manufacturing Engineering , Product Development experience. Reengineered charging process cycle (lead-acid battery). Creation process while leading successful ISO TS 16949 certification in less than 6 months. Represented Company during environmental policy meetings held both in-house and with outside organizations. Led Launch of 1st VSM study and Lean Implementation in Battery Production .

Formations

