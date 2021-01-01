Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Youssef NEHAD
Ajouter
Youssef NEHAD
FOSSES
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Association Olga Spitzer
- Responsable Service Informatique
2016 - maintenant
Sauvegarde93
- Responsable Informatique
1998 - 2016
Marine Nationale
- Marine Nationale
Paris
1997 - 1998
Inventaire service
- Chef d'équipe
1996 - 2002
Formations
CEGOS
Paris
2013 - 2013
Université Paris 8 Saint Denis
Saint Denis
1995 - 1997
Licence Micro Informatique - Micro Electronique
IUT Villetaneuse Université Paris XIII
Villetaneuse
1993 - 1995
GEII
Réseau
Christophe GERLING
Joël PIQUIONNE
Laurence MONTAIN
Mohamed-Ali JABEUR
Olivier SEUX
Ouardia BAHOUCHE
Patrice FARESCOUR
Patrice MAZURE
Ralph MUR
Thierry KOHN