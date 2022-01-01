Menu

Zal PEZHMAN

I am a self-motivated, versatile executive, recognized by my peers as an energetic team player with strong interpersonal and collaborative skills developed during many diverse experiences throughout the past 16 years. From product marketing IT hardware to solution selling enterprise software and professional services at C-Level; developing joint value propositions to enhance channel partnerships and strategic alliances, as well as delivering on various go-to-market (GTM) strategies for different solutions and vertical markets; farming established corporate accounts, and prospecting and hunting new business opportunities in developing territories. My focus is in influencing buying decisions and capturing new and incremental sales revenues.

I have held responsibility at national and EMEA level, for a global IT solution giant, as well as niche, market-leading software specialists. I have worked both from home and on large campuses, have traveled extensively and lived abroad, enjoy working with multiple and diverse cultures, and communicate in a 2nd language fluently.

I thrive in a dynamic, rapidly evolving environment and by adopting a highly consultative approach, combined with the right balance of structured process and creative communication, strive to achieve the highest levels of customer and partner satisfaction, whilst exceeding top and bottom line objectives.

Mes compétences :
Market development
Business Development
Partner management
Solution Selling
Program Management
Account Management
Channel Management
Product marketing
Business Alliances
Consultative selling
Go to market

  • IObeya - Vice President - Business Development & Operations

    Verrières- le- Buisson 2013 - maintenant

  • Smart Technologies - Business Solutions Manager

    SURESNES 2010 - 2012 • Evangelise key corporate decision makers on the benefits and value proposition of visual collaboration solutions, developing successful relationships and becoming a trusted advisor across EMEA
    • Actively support sales teams and resellers on opportunities, providing both pre-sale and post-sale training and consultations on configuration, procurement, adoption and ROI (return-on-investment) considerations
    • Develop a regional execution plan to accelerate business revenues and achieve customer adoption, sales growth, and market share objectives
    • Develop resources and activities that better position resellers to identify and win opportunities

    Key achievements
    • Participated in the year on year doubling of EMEA revenues (from 8M$ to 16M$) for the business solutions portfolio
    • Developed and delivered a comprehensive GTM strategy with an independent software vendor (ISV) for Lean manufacturing
    • Developed multiple sales tools and methodologies for pilots for large enterprise prospects
    • Participated in multiple tradeshows and C-level executive events (including ISE, BPM Europe, CIO Summits, HIT)

  • ClickSoftware Europe Ltd - District Sales Manager

    2006 - 2009 Mission
    • Responsible for software and services revenues generated by Enterprise accounts in France
    • Develop and implement a strategic growth plan for this new focus territory including analysis of market potential, segmentation of target accounts, mapping of the competitive landscape, planning demand generation and marketing communication activities, creating a localised sales kit, evangelising Alliance partners and developing joint value propositions through reference selling
    • Generate incremental revenues from cross selling into existing key accounts in EMEA including Ricoh and Anglian Water Services
    • Measured on personal quota of $2M/ annum

    Key achievements
    • Won the company’s first ever French customer - ELM Leblanc, part of the Bosch Group (HVAC) - deal size €250K
    • Won proof of concept and pilot worth €350K at GrDF, part of GDF Suez Group (Energy and Utilities), beating off heavy direct competition from local players including Ventyx, GE Viryanet and SAP
    • Generated additional revenues of over €1.2M in software and services from the Ricoh account in FY07 and 08
    • Successfully evangelised SAP’s Large Enterprise Sales teams for Utilities and Telcos to sell ClickSoftware
    • Participated in the finalisation of the SAP Consulting professional services agreement for France to be used as a template for other EMEA engagements
    • Mentored Inside Sales for France on their telesales pitch, supporting them on content and approach considerations

  • Orsyp Software Limited - Channel Manager

    2004 - 2006 Mission
    • Responsible for software and services revenues generated by Channel and Alliance partners in UK&I
    • Design, introduce and grow a new Channel Partner program
    • Promote existing worldwide or regional agreements locally with existing partners such as HP, SUN, SAP, IBM Global Services, Accenture, Atos Origin
    • Measured annually on a personal quota of £500K, a country target of £1M and also on the number of partnerships developed

    Key achievements
    • Matched target of 12 new partnerships in FY05
    • Exceeded personal quota (110%) and country quota (130%) in FY05
    • Developed and launched Packaged Services program for SAP direct customers

  • Hewlett Packard/ HP - Global Sales Solution Manager

    COURTABOEUF 2002 - 2003 Mission
    • An EMEA role to deliver incremental revenues from Personal Systems Group hardware through the HP Direct program
    • Focus on HP’s top 100 Global Corporate and Enterprise accounts headquartered in US
    • Accountable for Go/No Go on all Inbound opportunities
    • Cross industry targets (plus customer examples) to include Telcos (Motorola), Manufacturing (3M), Life sciences (Merck, Sharp & Dohme), Multimedia/ Software (Amazon, Oracle), Business Services (Deloitte Consulting), Oil and Gas (Chevron Texaco)
    • Measured on a team quota of $450million and a target of 14.5% gross profit

    Key Achievements
    • Successfully leveraged the HP Direct global agreement in EMEA for 3M ($500K/annum), Agilent Technologies ($6M/annum), and Merck Sharp & Dohme ($7M/annum)
    • Inside Sales Farming strategy implemented for Disney ($1M), Oracle ($1M) and Amazon ($500K/annum)
    • Participated in HP’s Global Sales Program enhancement process

  • Hewlett Packard/ HP - Regional Market Development Manager

    COURTABOEUF 2000 - 2002 Mission
    • Eastern European region responsibility for Netserver and Networking Divisions
    • Coordinate quarterly business planning cycle with participating country sales management, including targeting growth partners and upcoming enterprise deals, forecasting shipments and revenues, defining marketing activities and detailing budget requirements
    • Drive field engagement on targeted promotional activities
    • Continuous senior management reporting
    • Measured on regional profit and revenue results, with a combined quota of $130million and a target of 25% variable contribution margin

    Key Achievements
    • Exceeded quota ($56M and $84M respectively) for 2 consecutive fiscal halves (106%/108%)

  • Hewlett Packard/ HP - European Product Manager

    COURTABOEUF 1999 - 2000 Mission
    • Accountable for the successful evolution of PC, Thin Client and NetServer products throughout their lifecycle
    • Measured on ability to conduct fundamental product marketing tasks, including pricing and positioning versus competition, regular creation of promotional activities, shipment forecasting and roadmap management

    Key Achievements
    • Doubled connect rate of PC accessories from 5% to 10%

  • Hewlett Packard/ HP - European Supply Chain Programs

    COURTABOEUF 1998 - 1999 Mission
    • Responsible for the successful implementation of Channel Assembly and Top Value programs with selected countries and channel partners for the Business PC Division
    • Participate in defining program scope and enhancing product and service feature offering
    • Measured on growth of the program, based on defined business fundamentals metrics, including connect rates, product mix, channel inventory and turnaround time

    Key Achievements
    • Successful switch of the traditional run rate business of 2 Wholesale distribution partners from standard SKU to bespoke product offerings enabling competitive differentiation in respect to flexibility, availability and reduced inventory costs

  • Ecole Supérieure De Commerce

    Grenoble 1996 - 1997 MA Hons. Business Management

  • University Of Newcastle Upon Tyne (Newcastle Upon Tyne)

    Newcastle Upon Tyne 1992 - 1996 BA Hons. 2:1

