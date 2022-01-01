Zal PEZHMAN

I am a self-motivated, versatile executive, recognized by my peers as an energetic team player with strong interpersonal and collaborative skills developed during many diverse experiences throughout the past 16 years. From product marketing IT hardware to solution selling enterprise software and professional services at C-Level; developing joint value propositions to enhance channel partnerships and strategic alliances, as well as delivering on various go-to-market (GTM) strategies for different solutions and vertical markets; farming established corporate accounts, and prospecting and hunting new business opportunities in developing territories. My focus is in influencing buying decisions and capturing new and incremental sales revenues.



I have held responsibility at national and EMEA level, for a global IT solution giant, as well as niche, market-leading software specialists. I have worked both from home and on large campuses, have traveled extensively and lived abroad, enjoy working with multiple and diverse cultures, and communicate in a 2nd language fluently.



I thrive in a dynamic, rapidly evolving environment and by adopting a highly consultative approach, combined with the right balance of structured process and creative communication, strive to achieve the highest levels of customer and partner satisfaction, whilst exceeding top and bottom line objectives.



