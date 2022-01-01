Retail
Zanga KONE
Zanga KONE
BOUAKE
Entreprises
Societe
- Responsable technique
maintenant
SOSINFORMATIQUE CONSULTANT
- RESPONSABLE INFORMATIQUE
maintenant
-2006 Aujourd'hui Micronet services
- Responsable opérationnel et solution provider
- Responsable de bureau d’étude
-2000 – 2005 SOS INFORMATIQUE
- Responsable électronique
- Responsable Informatique
- Technicien supérieur informatique
- Responsable Technicien Supérieur
- Chef de Projet
-1999 – 2000 LOGISYS Abidjan
Responsable électronique
Réseau
Agbe Roger AGBE
Ahmed KONATE
Alex LAGO
Bisatel Alan BISATEL SHOE
Blanchard KOUMI
Christophe DAVID
Joseph AMICHIA
Othniel BOSSON
Sandrine Danielle INZA
