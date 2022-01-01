Menu

Adrien VOORNEVELD

SAINT OUEN L'AUMONE

Election présidentielle 2022

En résumé

Large éventail de connaissances: technique, mécanique, hydraulique et automatisme.
Clients: OEMs, industriels, agents, distributeurs et encadrements d’équipes commerciales.
Compréhension et négociation des affaires en local ou international.
Gestion: budget, profit et rentabilité en relation avec la stratégie société.

Wide range of technical knowledge: mechanical, hydraulic and automation.
Customers: OEMs, manufacturers, agents, distributors and sales teams.
Excellent business and negotiation skills, both locally & internationally
Management: budgeting, profit and ROI within company policies

Entreprises

  • RDV FRANCE - Directeur commercial

    SAINT OUEN L'AUMONE 2013 - maintenant Nettoyer un atelier, une usine ou tout autre lieu recevant du public impose des contraintes particulières, auxquelles répondent des matériels industriels de nettoyage spécifiques. Les appareils utilisés doivent laver et entretenir à une fréquence régulière une grande surface soumise à de nombreuses agressions. Voici quelques exemples d'articles utilisés en nettoyage industriel :
    Une monobrosse permet ainsi, sans efforts particuliers, de nettoyer et décaper un sol. Des accessoires amovibles permettent à la monobrosse de s'adapter aux différentes surfaces et de répondre à diverses utilisations.
    L'autolaveuse est adoptée notamment par les grandes surfaces pour conserver en permanence un sol propre, malgré le passage des nombreux clients et les incidents qui peuvent se produire, comme des bouteilles de soda ou de vin cassées en rayon. Les autolaveuses les plus imposantes sont de véritables véhicules motorisés.
    La balayeuse ramasse facilement les différents détritus et papiers gras qui peuvent souiller un sol ou une rue. Les plus gros modèles se présentent sous la forme de petits camions. Sur RDV France, vous trouverez tous les articles nécessaires à l'entretien et au nettoyage de bâtiments industriels, de résidences d'habitation et de locaux d'entreprises, ainsi que les différents consommables et détergents.

  • URACA France - Responsable commercial France et export

    1997 - 2013 Filiale commerciale d’une société allemande, leader dans la fabrication de pompes volumétriques et d’ensembles haute pression.
    Principale fonction : développement du chiffre d’affaire avec une clientèle très diversifiée (OEMs, ingénieries, pétrole&gaz, industries métallurgique, chimique, automobile, etc).
    En charge des ventes sur : France, Luxembourg, Afrique francophone, Espagne, Portugal.
    Etablissement d’un plan prévisionnel et de sa réalisation.
    Préparation des offres, mise en service équipements, résolution d’éventuelles questions SAV.
    Coordination des fabrications avec des sous traitants (France et Espagne) et la maison mère.

    -Sales and service subsidiary of a German company, manufacturing leader of positive displacement pumps and high pressure units.
    -Main function: developing turnover with very diverse clients (OEMs, chemical engineering, oil & gas, automotive, metallurgy industries, equipment manufacturers, etc).
    -In charge of sales in France, Luxembourg, North Africa, Spain and Portugal.
    -Establishing and implementing provisional business plan.
    -Preparing offers, commissioning equipment and solving potential after sales issues.
    -Coordinating with subcontractors (Spain & France) and the parent company.

  • SMC Pneumatique - Responsable commercial Paris Ile-de-France

    Bussy-Saint-Georges 1990 - 1996 Filiale créée en 1989 du N°1 mondial Japonais de la fabrication de composant d’automatisme pneumatique.
    Mise en place, développement et animation d’un réseau de distributeurs et d’une équipe commerciale société tout en prospectant et développant une clientèle directe.

    Subsidiary of the world’s #1 pneumatic automation components manufacturer, based in Japan.
    Developing & coordinating a network of distributors, internal company sales team while prospecting and developing direct customers.

  • SFAI et SYRELEC - Commercial Paris Ile-de-France

    1988 - 1989 Prospection d’utilisateurs et d’intégrateurs industriels chez un distributeur de composants d’automatismes. Marques représentées : Allen-Bradley (groupe Rockwell Automation), Mecman-Rexroth, Jay-Electronique, Schrack, Gulton, Syrélec, etc.
    Intégration (après un an) de Syrélec : constructeur dans le domaine des temporisateurs, compteurs et dispositifs de contrôle.
    Principale mission : suivi + développement d’OEMs et d’un réseau de distribution.

    Prospecting users, manufacturers & industrial integrators for a automation components dealer. Brands: Allen-Bradley (Rockwell Automation Group), Mecman-Rexroth, Jay-Electronics, Schrack, Gulton, Syrelec, etc...
    Joined Syrelec (after one year), an manufacturer of timers, counters and control devices.
    Primary mission: developing OEMs & distribution network.

Formations

