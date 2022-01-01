Adrien VOORNEVELD

Large éventail de connaissances: technique, mécanique, hydraulique et automatisme.

Clients: OEMs, industriels, agents, distributeurs et encadrements d’équipes commerciales.

Compréhension et négociation des affaires en local ou international.

Gestion: budget, profit et rentabilité en relation avec la stratégie société.



Wide range of technical knowledge: mechanical, hydraulic and automation.

Customers: OEMs, manufacturers, agents, distributors and sales teams.

Excellent business and negotiation skills, both locally & internationally

Management: budgeting, profit and ROI within company policies