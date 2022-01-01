Alain CARBILLET

SOFWARE: 10 Years (1999 - )

Middleware software for TV numerical world.

DVB alogrith implementation

CAS experience and interfacing

Multi Target Environment (linux, Os20, Os21, Mips, i386, Arm, ...)

Virtual Machine Development.

Graphical OSD implementation (RGB, CbCrY, CLUT, ...)

Real Time Os



Specialties

Short time Development in very constrained embedded environment.

Skill to find out very difficult random bugs

Real time experience



PAST: 9 Years (1990-1999)

ELECTRONIC

Engineer Telecom Hardware Designer

Bell Labs Lucent Technologies

Telecommunications



SDH (Synchronous Digital Hierarchy) for France Telecom

Hardware Electronic Design. FPGA,VHDL Conception

Expert micro-controller in embedded environment

Expert multi processor design and High speed communication



Mes compétences :

ADSL

ATM

CAS

Design

Digital

Digital TV

DVB

Electronic Design

Flash

FPGA

HTML

Langage C

Langage C#

Langage C++

Linux

PDH

Protocole

Protocole TCP

Real Time

SDH

Smart

Smart Card

TCP IP

Telecom

VHDL