Alain CARBILLET

SOFWARE: 10 Years (1999 - )
Middleware software for TV numerical world.
DVB alogrith implementation
CAS experience and interfacing
Multi Target Environment (linux, Os20, Os21, Mips, i386, Arm, ...)
Virtual Machine Development.
Graphical OSD implementation (RGB, CbCrY, CLUT, ...)
Real Time Os
Specialties
Short time Development in very constrained embedded environment.
Skill to find out very difficult random bugs
Real time experience
PAST: 9 Years (1990-1999)
ELECTRONIC
Engineer Telecom Hardware Designer
Bell Labs Lucent Technologies
Telecommunications
SDH (Synchronous Digital Hierarchy) for France Telecom
Hardware Electronic Design. FPGA,VHDL Conception
Expert micro-controller in embedded environment
Expert multi processor design and High speed communication
Mes compétences :
ADSL
ATM
CAS
Design
Digital
Digital TV
DVB
Electronic Design
Flash
FPGA
HTML
Langage C
Langage C#
Langage C++
Linux
PDH
Protocole
Protocole TCP
Real Time
SDH
Smart
Smart Card
TCP IP
Telecom
VHDL