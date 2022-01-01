Menu

Alain CARBILLET

MALAKOFF

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Malakoff dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

En résumé

SOFWARE: 10 Years (1999 - )
Middleware software for TV numerical world.
DVB alogrith implementation
CAS experience and interfacing
Multi Target Environment (linux, Os20, Os21, Mips, i386, Arm, ...)
Virtual Machine Development.
Graphical OSD implementation (RGB, CbCrY, CLUT, ...)
Real Time Os

Specialties
Short time Development in very constrained embedded environment.
Skill to find out very difficult random bugs
Real time experience

PAST: 9 Years (1990-1999)
ELECTRONIC
Engineer Telecom Hardware Designer
Bell Labs Lucent Technologies
Telecommunications

SDH (Synchronous Digital Hierarchy) for France Telecom
Hardware Electronic Design. FPGA,VHDL Conception
Expert micro-controller in embedded environment
Expert multi processor design and High speed communication

Mes compétences :
ADSL
ATM
CAS
Design
Digital
Digital TV
DVB
Electronic Design
Flash
FPGA
HTML
Langage C
Langage C#
Langage C++
Linux
PDH
Protocole
Protocole TCP
Real Time
SDH
Smart
Smart Card
TCP IP
Telecom
VHDL

Entreprises

  • NDS TECHNOLOGIES FRANCE - Ingénieur Expert TV Numérique

    maintenant

  • NDS France

    maintenant

  • Bouygues Telecom - Expert Ingenierie, TV numerique architecte logiciel produit fixe

    Meudon 2010 - maintenant Solutions d'architecture pour les produits TV Numurique du foyer
    Solutions d'intégration réseau
    Environnement : ADSL, Cable, FTTH, SAT
    Expertise de solution de sécurité base CAS et DRM
    Solutions pour problématique Multiroom et multi vision

Formations

Réseau