Alexandre BERTOCCI

Experienced professional in Audit and Project Management with over 14 years of experience in financial-services industry. Recognized consistently for resolving problems, improving customer satisfaction, and driving overall operational improvements. With strong international background, proven success in leadership, operational excellence and organizational development with keen understanding of elements of financial business. Skilled, creative, innovative, making critical decisions during challenges.



From 2010 to 2013, I had a position as Project Manager within the Internet and Mobile Innovation sector for international offices of BNP Paribas. I was responsible for developing the e-business strategy for the whole company as well as managing the operations at the branches located in particular parts of the world. This experience gave me the unique opportunity to engage in high-level business discussions with leaders of finance and an invaluable global strategy experience.



Hard skills:

- MS-Office Expert (Word, Excel, Power Point, Access) : Implementing a Process Excellence culture through automations, standardization and re-engineering where possible.

- Statistical analysis & database management, SQL: Perform data analytics using SQL and Excel; create scripts to test application and access-related controls

- Marketing campaign management, SEO/SEM marketing: Targeting online marketing, SEO campaign, investing in sponsored links, partners outcomes cost savings > $500 K

- Adobe software suite: Creating online, internal and international communication (BNL, Africa, French overseas territories, BoW & UkrSibbank), reaching 8 million customers



Soft skills:

- Adaptability & willingness to learn

- Organization

- Teamwork

- Problem solving

- Critical thinking



Languages:

- English: Proficient, Scored 93 points on TOEFL tests Level B2/A1

- French: Native speaker

- Italian: Advanced (1 year expat position in Rome)

- German: Intermediate level

- Mandarin: Elementary level



Since 2013, I've held several positions within Financial Internal Audit, such as Auditor, Head of Assignment and Supervisor, covering various BNP Paribas/BRED Bank parts and subsidiaries, on a global scope to assess the respect of norms, rules and operational risks control, regarding governance and strategy: Compliance, Financial Security , development strategy, the degree of risk management, human resource organization and management, information systems, IT project management, quality of administrative management and accounting.



Mes compétences :

Asie

Chine

Digital

Gestion de projet

International

Management

Marketing

Nouvelles technologies

Conseil

Analyse Financière

Risque de crédit

Fiscalité

Audit interne

Business Transformation