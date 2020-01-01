Menu

Alexandre BERTOCCI

Paris

En résumé

Experienced professional in Audit and Project Management with over 14 years of experience in financial-services industry. Recognized consistently for resolving problems, improving customer satisfaction, and driving overall operational improvements. With strong international background, proven success in leadership, operational excellence and organizational development with keen understanding of elements of financial business. Skilled, creative, innovative, making critical decisions during challenges.

From 2010 to 2013, I had a position as Project Manager within the Internet and Mobile Innovation sector for international offices of BNP Paribas. I was responsible for developing the e-business strategy for the whole company as well as managing the operations at the branches located in particular parts of the world. This experience gave me the unique opportunity to engage in high-level business discussions with leaders of finance and an invaluable global strategy experience.

Hard skills:
- MS-Office Expert (Word, Excel, Power Point, Access) : Implementing a Process Excellence culture through automations, standardization and re-engineering where possible.
- Statistical analysis & database management, SQL: Perform data analytics using SQL and Excel; create scripts to test application and access-related controls
- Marketing campaign management, SEO/SEM marketing: Targeting online marketing, SEO campaign, investing in sponsored links, partners outcomes cost savings > $500 K
- Adobe software suite: Creating online, internal and international communication (BNL, Africa, French overseas territories, BoW & UkrSibbank), reaching 8 million customers

Soft skills:
- Adaptability & willingness to learn
- Organization
- Teamwork
- Problem solving
- Critical thinking

Languages:
- English: Proficient, Scored 93 points on TOEFL tests Level B2/A1
- French: Native speaker
- Italian: Advanced (1 year expat position in Rome)
- German: Intermediate level
- Mandarin: Elementary level

Since 2013, I've held several positions within Financial Internal Audit, such as Auditor, Head of Assignment and Supervisor, covering various BNP Paribas/BRED Bank parts and subsidiaries, on a global scope to assess the respect of norms, rules and operational risks control, regarding governance and strategy: Compliance, Financial Security , development strategy, the degree of risk management, human resource organization and management, information systems, IT project management, quality of administrative management and accounting.

Entreprises

  • Groupe Bred - Responsable adjoint de l’Inspection Générale / Audit Interne – Groupe BPCE

    Paris 2019 - maintenant Directement rattaché au Directeur de l’Inspection Générale du Groupe BRED, sur un périmètre composé en partie de filiales internationales (Asie, Afrique, Pacifique, Suisse)
    - Contribution à l’élaboration du plan d’audit, sa mise en œuvre et la définition des enjeux de mission;
    - Animation/pilotage des équipes, et assurer le suivi des missions en garantissant le respect des méthodes d’audit et le degré de qualité attendu ;
    - Représentation de l’Inspection Générale dans les comités et instances du Groupe, et appui des chefs de mission
    dans la présentation des conclusions au Comité Exécutif ;
    - Contribution à l’amélioration continue des procédures internes, des méthodes et outils et l’Inspection Générale.

  • Bnp Paribas - Chef de Projet Finance / Responsable du programme de Transformation - BNL (Rome)

    Paris 2019 - 2019 Directement rattaché au Directeur Financier de la filiale italienne de BNP Paribas Banca Nazionale del Lavoro (BNL), en charge du programme de Transformation de la Direction Financière du pays
    - Analyse et évaluation des leviers potentiels (nearshoring/mutualisation) de réduction des coûts vis-à-vis d’une direction composée de 250 ETP ;
    - Fournir des inputs et des recommandations, évaluer les aspects organisationnels, et les impacts financiers
    - Pilotage d’une équipe de consultants internes et externes, en charge de la résolution des problématiques clés avec l’appui du management de la Banque
    - Pilotage de la roadmap et gestion des relations avec les Régulateurs, les Fonctions internes (HR, Juridique, Compliance, Risk…) et le Conseil d’Administration

  • Bnp Paribas - Chef de Mission / Inspection Générale

    Paris 2017 - 2019 L’Inspection générale (IG) de BNP Paribas effectue des missions d’audit pour la Direction Générale sur
    l’identification et la maîtrise des risques. Elle contribue à l’amélioration du fonctionnement de la Banque
    - Pilotage de missions d’audit interne (5 à 10 personnes) sur plusieurs lignes métiers, fonctions centrales et processus transversaux : définition des objectifs, répartition des tâches, suivi des investigations et évaluation des collaborateurs
    - Présentation des conclusions et des préconisations de la mission au top management du Groupe
    - Animation de formations et de sessions de recrutement des auditeurs
    - Principales missions réalisées sur des thématiques : Sécurité Financière sur les activités du Factoring, Gestion des Ressources Humaines dans la Banque de Détails, Trade Finance et Activités de Marchés, gestion des Prestations Essentielles au sein du Groupe

  • BNP Paribas - Auditeur Sénior / Inspection Générale

    Paris 2013 - 2016 L’Inspection Générale couvre tous les métiers exercés par le Groupe (banque de proximité, banque de financement et d’investissement, gestion d’actifs, assurance vie et dommages, services financiers spécialisés…) tant en France qu’à l’International. Elle joue un rôle clé pour permettre d’inscrire le développement du Groupe dans une trajectoire de risques maîtrisés.

    Les missions concernent:
    • les activités globalisées concernant, par nature, plusieurs entités du réseau;
    • les problématiques spécifiques transverses (risques réglementaires, risques de marchés, risques de crédit);
    • les dysfonctionnements (incidents, fraudes);
    • les missions spécialisées dans le domaine informatique.

  • BNP Paribas - Chef de projet Marketing Digital

    Paris 2010 - 2013 - Mise en place et suivi de la stratégie digitale pour les entités International Retail Banking et BNP Paribas Outre Mer.
    - Accompagnement des équipes commerciales à l’International dans la création des contenus digitaux
    - Formation aux outils de contribution et animation de comités éditoriaux
    - Encadrement et coordination des différents acteurs: Responsables Métiers, MOA, technique, prestataires
    - Mesure et analyse des solutions web mises en place (trafic, référencement, contacts générés)

  • BNP Paribas - Responsable Commercial de la clientèle "Jeune 0-29 ans"

    Paris 2007 - 2010 - Participation aux côtés du directeur commercial à la définition et à la mise en oeuvre d'actions commerciales à destination des jeunes
    - Recensement des structures d'enseignement existantes sur le secteur Lorrain (Universités, Grandes Ecoles, Classes Préparatoires...) ainsi que des Associations sportives, étudiantes...
    - Gestion et utilisation optimale du budget "jeunes"
    - Veille concurrentielle : connaissance parfaite des offres et des actions de la concurrence
    - Relai des opérations commerciales nationales mises en oeuvre sur le marché des jeunes
    - Développement des contacts avec les organismes représentatifs de la vie étudiante afin de promouvoir des partenariats avec ces associations.

  • WORLD TRAVELLER - SHANGHAI - Responsable des Ventes

    2007 - 2007 - Démarchage des entreprises européennes basées à Shanghai
    - Identification des nouvelles opportunités et mise en place de plans marketing
    - Présentation des nouveaux produits et services standards aux clients privés existants
    - Création et gestion d’un réseau de partenaires
    - Elaboration et mise en place d’une politique de fidélisation clients

  • Warner Music Group - Assistant Chef de Projet

    Paris 2006 - 2007 - Elaboration des supports CD (packaging) et des supports publi-promotionnels
    - Gestion financière et suivi budgétaire des projets
    - Définition, mise en place et suivi du plan marketing, promotionnel et des partenariats
    - Définition, mise en place et suivi des stratégies commerciales et des politiques de prix
    - Suivi de la production et de la qualité des produits
    - Veille concurrentielle des produits
    - Suivi des tournées des artistes et logistique des tournées promotionnelles

  • France Télévisions - Chargé d’études – Assistant chef de produit cellule parrainage

    Paris 2005 - 2006 - Exploitation des données quantitatives des études médias - Médiaplanning
    - Evaluation des études médias – Veille concurrentielle
    - Elaboration d’argumentaires commerciaux et propositions de stratégies commerciales
    - Suivi des études médias et mise en place d’une politique nouvelle de fidélisation

  • BNP PARIBAS Private bank - LUXEMBOURG - Assistant Asset Management – Assistant Directeur Marketing

    2005 - 2005 - Segmentation de la clientèle, analyse des données
    - Etude concurrentielle des principales banques luxembourgeoises
    - Rapport de synthèse de cette étude

Formations

  • Institut Mines TELECOM

    Paris 2003 - 2006 Marketing appliqué aux Nouvelles Technologies

    Marketing BtoB et BtoC, net- marketing, gestion financière, CRM, Management stratégique, Economie industrielle, Audit

  • Lycée Fabert (prépa)

    Metz 2000 - 2003 Mathématiques, Physique-Chimie, Sciences Industrielles

