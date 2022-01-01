Menu

Alexandre DE LINAGE

MONTREAL

En résumé

Entreprises

  • Safran Helicopter Engines Canada - Manager, Sales & Support

    2018 - maintenant

  • Safran Helicopter Engines Mexico - Customer Support & Network Manager

    2015 - 2018 - Sales development on Mexico, Central America & Caribbean
    - In charge of Arrius 2R program (EIS Bell 505) on LATAM area

  • Safran Helicopter Engines Australia - Front Office Methods Support

    2014 - 2015 - Implementation of corporate commercial policy
    - Management of the site alignment method
    - Internal flows improvement to manage military contract (RTM322 and MTR390)
    - 5 years plan methodology implementation

  • Safran Helicopter Engines Mexico - Commercial Methods Support

    2013 - 2014 - Sales policy implementation
    - Continues improvement Leader
    - Airbus support convention management at FO level
    - Development & implementation of a customised ERP, for FO steering (sales, purchasing, logistics, finance and KPI management)

  • Safran Helicopter Engines France - Commercial Methods & Tools

    BORDES 2013 - 2013 - Methods and Tools development for Front Offices
    - Worldwide mapping logistic flow to identity the cost reduction opportunity (TAT/CTO+)
    - SAP « Cockpit Stand Alone » project Simplification and Standardization of shared worldwide data

  • Eden Auto - Marketing Project Coordinator

    Pau 2011 - 2012 - Marketing events management
    - Online sales strategy implementation
    - KPI sales management
    - Performance reports to manufacturer (Renault and BMW)
    - Market analysis

Formations

  • Safran Helicopter Engines Academy (Mexico City)

    Mexico City 2018 - 2018 1st Line Maintenance Arriel 2 Series

  • Safran Helicopter Engines University (Mexico City)

    Mexico City 2016 - 2017 Green Belt

  • Université Toulouse 3 Paul Sabatier (Tarbes)

    Tarbes 2011 - 2013 Master’s degree Sciences and Engineering / Master 2 Ingénierie des Organisations

  • Université Toulouse 3 Paul Sabatier

    Tarbes 2010 - 2011 Bachelor Law, Economics, & Management / Licence Droit, Économie et Gestion

  • Université Toulouse 3 Paul Sabatier

    Tarbes 2008 - 2010 Technological University Degree Marketing Technique / DUT de Techniques de Commercialisation

