Alexandre DE LINAGE

Safran Helicopter Engines Canada
- Manager, Sales & Support
2018 - maintenant
Safran Helicopter Engines Mexico
- Customer Support & Network Manager
2015 - 2018
- Sales development on Mexico, Central America & Caribbean
- In charge of Arrius 2R program (EIS Bell 505) on LATAM area
Safran Helicopter Engines Australia
- Front Office Methods Support
2014 - 2015
- Implementation of corporate commercial policy
- Management of the site alignment method
- Internal flows improvement to manage military contract (RTM322 and MTR390)
- 5 years plan methodology implementation
Safran Helicopter Engines Mexico
- Commercial Methods Support
2013 - 2014
- Sales policy implementation
- Continues improvement Leader
- Airbus support convention management at FO level
- Development & implementation of a customised ERP, for FO steering (sales, purchasing, logistics, finance and KPI management)
Safran Helicopter Engines France
- Commercial Methods & Tools
BORDES
2013 - 2013
- Methods and Tools development for Front Offices
- Worldwide mapping logistic flow to identity the cost reduction opportunity (TAT/CTO+)
- SAP « Cockpit Stand Alone » project Simplification and Standardization of shared worldwide data
Eden Auto
- Marketing Project Coordinator
Pau
2011 - 2012
- Marketing events management
- Online sales strategy implementation
- KPI sales management
- Performance reports to manufacturer (Renault and BMW)
- Market analysis