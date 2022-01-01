Menu

Alexandre GIFFONI

SÃO PAULO

En résumé

Experience of 25 years in management, development and installation of projects, working as project or system manager responsible for Transportation for ALSTOM (13 years of experience on Metroline, Railroad and Tramway systems), for industrial automation area in organizations of Utilities Supervision/Control System such as ABB - ASEA BROWN BOVERI , ESCA and ELEBRA CONTROLES and area of services of information in organizations of Insurance as AGF BRASIL SEGUROS and ITAU SEGUROS.

Technical/Business works in Athens-Greece (during 2004 Olimpic Games), Finland, Norway, Sweden, France, Thailand, Italy, Mexico, Gabon for severals projects, external proposal and making business contacts with foreign companies.

Possess excelente business instincts, strong interpersonal, persuasive and influencing skills, and ability to handle a considerable workload and multiple priorities simultaneously. Possess strong relationship management.

Skill to communication and Sales presentation in public events, planning of meetings, presentation of results and targets, support to customer and tracking of Sales and Margin of project.

Experience in elaboration, evaluation of budgets. Facility to elaboration of spreadsheets to manage follows.

Experience of public licitation, RFP analisys requirements and coordenation of technical and commercial proposals.

Experience on management of projects and contract with use of conceptuals of “Project Management Book Of Knowledge (PMBOK®);

Leadership and teamwork involving: teamleaders, engineers, designers, analysties, projectors, consulters and outsourcing.

Entreprises

  • ALSTOM BRASIL ENERGIA E TRANSPORTE LTDA - PROJECT MANAGER

    1998 - 2011 Integrator Test&Comissioning Manager of OCC to CMSP– São Paulo – Responsible for sytem architecture, integration and installation in the site including a Train Control System with regulation, tracking and a SCADA system including energy and traction system, demand control, auxiliares system, pumping, CCTV, scalator, lift and passenger systems to three lines – Line 1 – North –South, Line 2 – Paulista and Line 3 – East – West. System in operation (Mar/98 - Fev/02).

    Technical Project Manager of OCC to CMRJ–METRÔ- Responsible for integration and installation in the site including a Train Control System with regulation, tracking and a SCADA system including energy and traction system and auxiliares system. (Jan/02–Dec/02)

    Technical Project Manager of Athens Suburban line – ASR-265 – Responsible of software and hardware OCC machine including integration and installation in the site including a ATS, with tracking, timetable and passenger information system and SCADA Electrification system (Oct/02–May/05)

    Project System Manager of OCC (EFVM–800 Km /FCA– 7500 Km) and 280 x OBC (on-board computer) to CVRD - Responsible of software and hardware machine including integration and installation in the site including a ATS and SCADA Electrification system (May/05–Dec/07)

    Railroad / Massive Transite Bid Manager – Responsible of Opportunities development for Railroad offers (Brazil, Peru, USA, Gabon, Guine, Mexico, India), for Tramway offer (Alger, France), for Railway offer (Greece, Italy), for Metroline (Brazil – Metro SP/Metro RJ/Metro Brasília), all Signalling Supervison and Control systems (Jan/08-Mar/09)

    Project System Manager of CBTC Signaling and Telecom to Modernization São Paulo Metro Line 1,2 and 3 - (CMSP – 3 x Metro Line of 65 Kms + 124 x trains of fleet + Ext Line 2) – Product System management, responsable of cost and deliveries on site, responsible of Product and Solution Supply Chain of all CBTC Signaling material of project (May/09-today)

Formations

  • ITA - Instituto Tecnológico De Aeronáutica ITA (São José Dos Campos)

    São José Dos Campos 1981 - 1985 ELETRONIC ENGINEER

Réseau