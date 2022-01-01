Alexandre GIFFONI

Experience of 25 years in management, development and installation of projects, working as project or system manager responsible for Transportation for ALSTOM (13 years of experience on Metroline, Railroad and Tramway systems), for industrial automation area in organizations of Utilities Supervision/Control System such as ABB - ASEA BROWN BOVERI , ESCA and ELEBRA CONTROLES and area of services of information in organizations of Insurance as AGF BRASIL SEGUROS and ITAU SEGUROS.



Technical/Business works in Athens-Greece (during 2004 Olimpic Games), Finland, Norway, Sweden, France, Thailand, Italy, Mexico, Gabon for severals projects, external proposal and making business contacts with foreign companies.



Possess excelente business instincts, strong interpersonal, persuasive and influencing skills, and ability to handle a considerable workload and multiple priorities simultaneously. Possess strong relationship management.



Skill to communication and Sales presentation in public events, planning of meetings, presentation of results and targets, support to customer and tracking of Sales and Margin of project.



Experience in elaboration, evaluation of budgets. Facility to elaboration of spreadsheets to manage follows.



Experience of public licitation, RFP analisys requirements and coordenation of technical and commercial proposals.



Experience on management of projects and contract with use of conceptuals of “Project Management Book Of Knowledge (PMBOK®);



Leadership and teamwork involving: teamleaders, engineers, designers, analysties, projectors, consulters and outsourcing.