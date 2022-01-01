Menu

Alexandre GOY

Levallois-Perret

Voir aussi : fr.linkedin.com/in/alexandregoyopentransport

Entreprises

  • OPEN - Key Account Manager

    Levallois-Perret 2014 - maintenant ✔ SNCF : Top 3 Account Management (17 M€/y revenues).
    Account development via industrialization of IT services and digital approaches.

    ✔ Transportation, Logistics and Travel Sector development
    Specific value proposal definition, actions plans animation with sales team

  • Orange Business Services - Account Manager

    Paris 2011 - 2014 Direction des Grands Clients - Direction des Comptes Intégrés

    GDFSUEZ Energy Services (16M€/year) and Suez Environnement (19M€/year)
    - Leading a governance on operational subjects, on-going studies and innovative topics
    - Promoting new services (Visio-Telepresence, Contact Center, IT ...)
    - Accompanying business entities (users and prescribers) to promote OBS image and services

    IT services development for GDF SUEZ group
    - IT managed infrastructures services, Cloud Computing and Big Data
    - Understanding and animating customer ecosystem (partner relationships, competitive and sector studies)

    International development
    - Animating and coordinating OBS local teams relating to Account strategy
    - Focused on Europe (Spain, Belgium, UK, Italy, Poland and Romania)

  • Orange Business Services - Business Manager

    2005 - 2010 Data&IT large deals management such as :
    - Bid management and contract negotiations for post fusion WAN & value added services domestic networks (Daisy / 5000 sites)
    - Beauty Contest for merging IT Shared Services Centers solutions (hosting, storage, backup, servers and application management). Executive partnership contract between France Telecom and GDF SUEZ (Innovation, common architect teams, strategic governance...)

  • Orange Business Services - IT Business Manager

    Paris 2001 - 2005 Business prospecting and bid management for entreprise mid market and french large accounts

  • JA Delmas Export - Responsable commercial

    1999 - 2001 Janvier 19999 - Octobre 99 :
    Responsable Commercial - Niamey - Niger
    Octobre 1999 - Décembre 2000 :
    Responsable Commercial - Conakry - Guinée

