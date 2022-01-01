Menu

Alexis CANTOUNAT (ALEXIS CANTOUNAT)

PARIS

En résumé

Entreprises

  • GALEC - Ingénieur systèmes

    Ivry-sur-Seine 2012 - maintenant

  • Microsoft - Ingénieur Systèmes et réseaux

    Issy-les-Moulineaux. 2008 - 2012

  • SNCF - Ingénieur systèmes

    2007 - 2008

Formations

  • EFREI

    Villejuif 2000 - 2006 Ingénieur

Réseau

