Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Alexis CANTOUNAT
Alexis CANTOUNAT (ALEXIS CANTOUNAT)
PARIS
Entreprises
Galec
- Ingénieur systèmes
2012 - maintenant
GALEC
- Ingénieur systèmes
Ivry-sur-Seine
2012 - maintenant
Microsoft
- Ingénieur Systèmes et réseaux
Issy-les-Moulineaux.
2008 - 2012
SNCF
- Ingénieur systèmes
2007 - 2008
Formations
EFREI
Villejuif
2000 - 2006
Ingénieur
Réseau
Alain ZANCHETTA
Arthur PERICO
Beatrice LAMOURETTE
David DANIEAU
Jean BERTIER
Jérôme LANCIEN
Legrand DAVID
Pierre HERIAUT
Thomas FAIVRE
Tiphaine DUBREUIL
