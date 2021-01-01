Ali JIBAWY

2011 - 2013■ Performing analytical modeling in Matlab and numerical modeling in Ansys.
■ Taking part in the development and improvement of programming codes
■ Making and leading the prototype building of blades in the production
■ Evaluating and assessing new products in the design of blades
■ Writing blade documentation to the classification bodies
■ GL cetification
Institut supérieur de l'aéronautique et de l'espace
- Post doc
2010 - 2011June 2011 – October 2011 (5 months) Toulouse Area, France
■ Project : Structural Optimization of a coupled fluid-structure system representing a flexible wing (collaboration between Airbus, Onera and ISAE www.isae.fr )
■ Minimize the weight of wing box using the Finite Element Software NASTRAN.
■ Design the wing panels with long curvilinear fiber composites in order to optimize their stiffness, buckling load and weight (Multidisciplinary Optimization).
Segula Technologies
- Ingénieur d'Etudes
Nanterre2006 - 2006Mission de 6 mois.
- Optimisation du placement de fibre sur une plaque composite stratifiée.
- Développment d'un outil numérique d'optimisation topologique.
Segula Aerospace
- Ingénieur conception de structures composites
2006 - 2010April 2006 – September 2010 (4 years 6 months)
■ Project : Optimal design of structures taking into account the feasibility constraints
■ Implement a new methodology for optimal design of structures made by composite or metallic materials with the goal of maximizing the global stiffness of structures and minimizing their global weight.
■ Develop computational tools for optimization using Finite Element code in Matlab environment (Structural Dynamics Toolbox SDT www.sdtools.com ).
■ Optimize the front part of a fuselage (A400M).
Renault
- Ingénieur Calcul
Boulogne-Billancourt 2005 - 2005Mission de 6 mois.
Service des prestations acoustiques.
- Estimation d’un système de filtrage dans le calcul acoustique industriel.
- Optimisation d’un système de filtrage et étude des critères de régularisation.
- Couplage fort en MF et BF. (Prototypage colonne volant, porte fusée).