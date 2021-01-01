Menu

Ali JIBAWY

DUBAI

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Modélisation
Éléments finis
Calcul de structures
Matériaux composites
Mécanique
Ingénierie
Matériaux

Entreprises

  • Premier Composite Technologies - Senior Structural Composite Engineer

    2014 - maintenant

  • Areva - Technical Leader of Wind Blade Design

    Paris La Defense 2013 - 2014 Wind blade design

  • Siemens Wind Power, Aalborg Denmark - Design Engineer, Blade Design

    2011 - 2013 ■ Performing analytical modeling in Matlab and numerical modeling in Ansys.
    ■ Taking part in the development and improvement of programming codes
    ■ Making and leading the prototype building of blades in the production
    ■ Evaluating and assessing new products in the design of blades
    ■ Writing blade documentation to the classification bodies
    ■ GL cetification

  • Institut supérieur de l'aéronautique et de l'espace - Post doc

    2010 - 2011 June 2011 – October 2011 (5 months) Toulouse Area, France

    ■ Project : Structural Optimization of a coupled fluid-structure system representing a flexible wing (collaboration between Airbus, Onera and ISAE www.isae.fr )
    ■ Minimize the weight of wing box using the Finite Element Software NASTRAN.
    ■ Design the wing panels with long curvilinear fiber composites in order to optimize their stiffness, buckling load and weight (Multidisciplinary Optimization).

  • Segula Technologies - Ingénieur d'Etudes

    Nanterre 2006 - 2006 Mission de 6 mois.

    - Optimisation du placement de fibre sur une plaque composite stratifiée.
    - Développment d'un outil numérique d'optimisation topologique.

  • Segula Aerospace - Ingénieur conception de structures composites

    2006 - 2010 April 2006 – September 2010 (4 years 6 months)

    ■ Project : Optimal design of structures taking into account the feasibility constraints
    ■ Implement a new methodology for optimal design of structures made by composite or metallic materials with the goal of maximizing the global stiffness of structures and minimizing their global weight.
    ■ Develop computational tools for optimization using Finite Element code in Matlab environment (Structural Dynamics Toolbox SDT www.sdtools.com ).
    ■ Optimize the front part of a fuselage (A400M).

  • Renault - Ingénieur Calcul

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2005 - 2005 Mission de 6 mois.
    Service des prestations acoustiques.

    - Estimation d’un système de filtrage dans le calcul acoustique industriel.
    - Optimisation d’un système de filtrage et étude des critères de régularisation.
    - Couplage fort en MF et BF. (Prototypage colonne volant, porte fusée).

