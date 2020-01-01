Amar HAMOUDI

Responsibilities include developing and improving business processes

SAP related for French subsidiary in alignment with Functional SAP strategy.



Areas of responsibility





SAP Support



Provide SAP local support (module SD-MM-FI) for the french subsidiary within the company SAP support structure.(Report into the SAP team in UK and log call in Remedy Call application)

Work closely with business users at all levels as well as SAP team in order to deliver and support SAP solutions bringing benefit to the business .

Create and maintain technical and functional SAP specifications.



ABAP Development



Development, implementation, enhancement ABAP programs for the business worldwide(Reporting into the SAP ABAP Team in UK).

Debug and maintain ABAP programs.

Master Data – upload data into SAP table using LSMW, batch input…)

Maintain Master Data (customer,price,material,…)using transaction SPRO and SPAD for printer.





SAP Project



Work with the business and SAP team to scope, plan, resource and budget project activities ( Rollout of project Customer Allegance Score within the business worldwide.)

Work with the french end users on the definition of the business requirements and agree the details of the technical facilities to be provided by IT Services. (project of electronic data interchange coupled with ERP and our webportal to integrate orders into SAP





BI

Buisness Intelligence- Desktop intelligence and Web intelligence



Create and maintain deski (Desktop Intelligence) and webi (Infoview) reports (display sales representative activities, stock level, technical notifications,country sales…).

Manage local project around business intelligence to help business to overview French activity.

Data are extracted from SAP.



Mes compétences :

SAP SD/MM

Pharmacie

SAP

Analyse

Programmation