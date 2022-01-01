Amelie POURIEL

Mes compétences :
Adaptable
Merchandising
budgets
Journals
Entreprises
FEU VERT SERVICES
- Responsable Communication
2012 - maintenant(30 centres - 107 colaborateurs - CA 2014 : 14,3 M EUR )
* Définition du Plan d'Actions Commerciales : offre produits et réalisation graphique ;
* Animation magasin : PLV promotionneles et permanentes ;
* Communication globale : développement et ouverture à la franchise (4 en 2015) ;
* Merchandising : optimisation du concept
Feu Vert
- Chef de Pub / Interlocutrice Franchises
ECULLY2010 - maintenant(310 centres dont 180 franchises, CA 2014 : 510 M EUR )
* Edition Print : dépliants promos (6 à 10M/OP), guides (5/an), affichages 4x3m
en réseaux urbains (30) et affichage parking Suc (130), annonces presse (30/an)
* Marketing : définition de l'offre commerciale promotionnele et crosscanal (8OP/an)
* Communication globale : ouverture (10/an), déménagement (5/an),
mise au concept (8/an) et communications spécifiques (180 franchises)
* Création de contenus print, audio (radio et télephonie), vidéo (TV interne) et web
* Développement de nouveaux outils : boutique en ligne, matrice inter-services ;
* Management : 2 personnes / Formation des nouveaux franchisés ;
* Veille concurrentielle : offres et supports • Gestion de budgets : achats/ventes aux centres
LOCATEL
- Responsable Communication
2002 - 2004* Edition : supports promotions et catalogues produits permanents
* Evénementiel : organisation globale de salons (50 à 150 m ), JPO
* Communication interne : journal interne, événements internes, challenges
* Achats : communication par l'objet, vêtements
* Management : 2 personnes en call center
PERFECT TECHNOLOGIES
- Assistante Communication
1998 - 2002• Marketing : gestion d’un plan marketing de 1M€ annuel
• Achat : négociations des partenariats, réservation d’espaces en presse
• Edition : réalisation/création des catalogues produits et publicités en PAO
Hermès
- Coordinatrice Evénementielle
Paris1997 - 1998* Communication interne : organisation globale des ``Podiums'' été/hiver