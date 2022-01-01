Menu

Amelie POURIEL

ECULLY

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Adaptable
Merchandising
budgets
Journals

Entreprises

  • FEU VERT SERVICES - Responsable Communication

    2012 - maintenant (30 centres - 107 colaborateurs - CA 2014 : 14,3 M EUR )
    * Définition du Plan d'Actions Commerciales : offre produits et réalisation graphique ;
    * Animation magasin : PLV promotionneles et permanentes ;
    * Communication globale : développement et ouverture à la franchise (4 en 2015) ;
    * Merchandising : optimisation du concept

  • Feu Vert - Chef de Pub / Interlocutrice Franchises

    ECULLY 2010 - maintenant (310 centres dont 180 franchises, CA 2014 : 510 M EUR )
    * Edition Print : dépliants promos (6 à 10M/OP), guides (5/an), affichages 4x3m
    en réseaux urbains (30) et affichage parking Suc (130), annonces presse (30/an)
    * Marketing : définition de l'offre commerciale promotionnele et crosscanal (8OP/an)
    * Communication globale : ouverture (10/an), déménagement (5/an),
    mise au concept (8/an) et communications spécifiques (180 franchises)
    * Création de contenus print, audio (radio et télephonie), vidéo (TV interne) et web
    * Développement de nouveaux outils : boutique en ligne, matrice inter-services ;
    * Management : 2 personnes / Formation des nouveaux franchisés ;
    * Veille concurrentielle : offres et supports • Gestion de budgets : achats/ventes aux centres

  • LOCATEL - Responsable Communication

    2002 - 2004 * Edition : supports promotions et catalogues produits permanents
    * Evénementiel : organisation globale de salons (50 à 150 m ), JPO
    * Communication interne : journal interne, événements internes, challenges
    * Achats : communication par l'objet, vêtements
    * Management : 2 personnes en call center

  • PERFECT TECHNOLOGIES - Assistante Communication

    1998 - 2002 • Marketing : gestion d’un plan marketing de 1M€ annuel
    • Achat : négociations des partenariats, réservation d’espaces en presse
    • Edition : réalisation/création des catalogues produits et publicités en PAO

  • Hermès - Coordinatrice Evénementielle

    Paris 1997 - 1998 * Communication interne : organisation globale des ``Podiums'' été/hiver

Formations

Réseau