Amélie SWATON

CRM expert, good analytic skills
Solid experience in luxury industry
Excellent knowledge of cosmetics environment
Entreprises
Bouygues Telecom
Meudonmaintenant
PETIT BATEAU
- CHARGEE DE COMMUNICATION RESEAUX ET FIDELISATION
Troyes2011
Parfums christian dior
- Loyalty Manager
2011 - maintenantSTRATEGY
- Develop Marketing Direct strategy to improve consumers ‘experience: rise average spent and improve return rate
- Synergize with central marketing team in creating overall 360° marketing strategies
- Define CRM international Welcome cycle to facilitate new high potential clients retention
- Create and implement top-of the range client new services to elevate loyalty: creation and follow-up with Asian countries for implementation
- Define annual International CRM action plan according to segmentation and market specificities
- Collaborate with all market CRM Manager (APAC and EMEA) to implement new loyalty program rules and direct marketing actions in all markets (organize and host weekly calls)
OPERATIONS
- Develop online and offline innovative, luxurious and creative communication tools in collaboration with design agencies:
6 mailers a year and 4 magazines: briefing to the agency, creative back and forth review, validation with marketing
teams, coordination with translation and photo-engraving agencies and delivery to market
- Provide execution guidelines to markets
- Create and manage the first edition of Dior Couture and Perfume magazine: lead relationship with Fashion House
- Set up vision, develop strategies for 2013-2014 gifts: lead product design, concept, positioning, innovation compared to other brand loyalty program gifts
ANALYSE
- Lead CRM key contributors to analyze key learning and share best practices
- Target definition and recommendations for all of the markets’ campaigns
- Innovate with tests to improve results
- Consolidate campaigns’ results (return rate, purchase rate, average spent, ROI) and build-up recommendations
- Initiate, lead and analyze qualitative study to improve loyalty program
MANAGEMENT: Direct manager of 2 interns; lead the team to deliver briefing and presentations.