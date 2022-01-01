Menu

Amélie SWATON

Meudon

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

En résumé

 CRM expert, good analytic skills
 Solid experience in luxury industry
 Excellent knowledge of cosmetics environment

Entreprises

  • Bouygues Telecom

    Meudon maintenant

  • PETIT BATEAU - CHARGEE DE COMMUNICATION RESEAUX ET FIDELISATION

    Troyes 2011

  • Parfums christian dior - Loyalty Manager

    2011 - maintenant STRATEGY
    - Develop Marketing Direct strategy to improve consumers ‘experience: rise average spent and improve return rate
    - Synergize with central marketing team in creating overall 360° marketing strategies
    - Define CRM international Welcome cycle to facilitate new high potential clients retention
    - Create and implement top-of the range client new services to elevate loyalty: creation and follow-up with Asian countries for implementation
    - Define annual International CRM action plan according to segmentation and market specificities
    - Collaborate with all market CRM Manager (APAC and EMEA) to implement new loyalty program rules and direct marketing actions in all markets (organize and host weekly calls)

     OPERATIONS
    - Develop online and offline innovative, luxurious and creative communication tools in collaboration with design agencies:
    6 mailers a year and 4 magazines: briefing to the agency, creative back and forth review, validation with marketing
    teams, coordination with translation and photo-engraving agencies and delivery to market
    - Provide execution guidelines to markets
    - Create and manage the first edition of Dior Couture and Perfume magazine: lead relationship with Fashion House
    - Set up vision, develop strategies for 2013-2014 gifts: lead product design, concept, positioning, innovation compared to other brand loyalty program gifts

     ANALYSE
    - Lead CRM key contributors to analyze key learning and share best practices
    - Target definition and recommendations for all of the markets’ campaigns
    - Innovate with tests to improve results
    - Consolidate campaigns’ results (return rate, purchase rate, average spent, ROI) and build-up recommendations
    - Initiate, lead and analyze qualitative study to improve loyalty program

     MANAGEMENT: Direct manager of 2 interns; lead the team to deliver briefing and presentations.

Formations

Réseau