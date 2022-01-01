André LEFEVRE

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
André Lefèvre has over 30 years of management experience in Commercial & Marketing Operations in the Information Technology Industry.
After one year with Aerospatiale (now EADS) André joined IBM France where he held various positions in Sales, Marketing & Management in the large systems division for Defence, Central Government and Insurance sectors. He also spent two years with IBM World Trade Headquarters in New York, in major accounts marketing.
In 1988 he moved to Unisys-France to run the Public Sector Division with focus on Systems Integration & Outsourcing Services.
In 2002 he started his own consulting firm, now partnered with People In Health, where he is IT Practice Director. He focuses on Executive Search for IT top management positions and specialised functions for the IT Industry & Corporate IT with strong knowledge and focus in Software, Systems Integration and Outsourcing.
André has Masters degrees in Engineering & Business Management and speaks fluent French and English.
Mes compétences :
Biotechnology
Conseil
Conseil en recrutement
Consulting
Executive Search
Health care
Information Technology
Informatique
Intégration
IT services
Knowledge Management
Management
Médical
Medical device
Outsourcing
Recrutement
Santé
Search
Software
system integration
Technology
Pas de formation renseignée