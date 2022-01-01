Menu

André LEFEVRE

Rueil-Malmaison

Election présidentielle 2022

André Lefèvre has over 30 years of management experience in Commercial & Marketing Operations in the Information Technology Industry.

After one year with Aerospatiale (now EADS) André joined IBM France where he held various positions in Sales, Marketing & Management in the large systems division for Defence, Central Government and Insurance sectors. He also spent two years with IBM World Trade Headquarters in New York, in major accounts marketing.

In 1988 he moved to Unisys-France to run the Public Sector Division with focus on Systems Integration & Outsourcing Services.

In 2002 he started his own consulting firm, now partnered with People In Health, where he is IT Practice Director. He focuses on Executive Search for IT top management positions and specialised functions for the IT Industry & Corporate IT with strong knowledge and focus in Software, Systems Integration and Outsourcing.

André has Masters degrees in Engineering & Business Management and speaks fluent French and English.

Mes compétences :
Biotechnology
Conseil
Conseil en recrutement
Consulting
Executive Search
Health care
Information Technology
Informatique
Intégration
IT services
Knowledge Management
Management
Médical
Medical device
Outsourcing
Recrutement
Santé
Search
Software
system integration
Technology

  • Global Knowledge

    Rueil-Malmaison maintenant

  • PIH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY - Consultant Associé

    2004 - maintenant www.peopleinhealth-execsearch.com

    PEOPLE IN HEALTH EXECUTIVE SEARCH activities constitute a separate entity within the PEOPLE IN HEALTH Group.
     
    Operating out of Paris, but engaged mostly on pan European assignments, the PEOPLE IN HEALTH EXECUTIVE SEARCH activity is focussed on two areas:
     
    ·         HEALTHCARE
    ·         INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY  

    It provides custom made, retained Search Services to some of the global leaders in both sectors and their affiliates in France and other markets in Europe. 

    HEALTHCARE includes pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical devices and related ancillary industries.
     
    Our IT Practice specializes in the new fast growing players of the Industry and in particular on the Consulting, Software and Outsourcing Services areas, along with key position in Corporate IT .
     
    PEOPLE IN HEALTH EXECUTIVE SEARCH is a Member of the AESC (Association of Executive Search Consultants www.aesc.org) and meets the high standards required by the Association.    

