André LEFEVRE

André Lefèvre has over 30 years of management experience in Commercial & Marketing Operations in the Information Technology Industry.



After one year with Aerospatiale (now EADS) André joined IBM France where he held various positions in Sales, Marketing & Management in the large systems division for Defence, Central Government and Insurance sectors. He also spent two years with IBM World Trade Headquarters in New York, in major accounts marketing.



In 1988 he moved to Unisys-France to run the Public Sector Division with focus on Systems Integration & Outsourcing Services.



In 2002 he started his own consulting firm, now partnered with People In Health, where he is IT Practice Director. He focuses on Executive Search for IT top management positions and specialised functions for the IT Industry & Corporate IT with strong knowledge and focus in Software, Systems Integration and Outsourcing.



André has Masters degrees in Engineering & Business Management and speaks fluent French and English.



