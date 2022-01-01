-
Sony France
Puteaux
maintenant
-
Square Enix France
Levallois-Perret
maintenant
-
Eidos-Montreal a Square Enix company
- Executive Brand Director
2013 - maintenant
-
Eidos-Montreal a Square Enix company
- Global Senior Brand Manager
2011 - 2013
Currently working on unannounced projects
Presently supervising the whole Deus Ex franchise
Launched successfully one of the rare new IP of 2012:
Sleeping Dogs (Xbox 360, PS3, PC)
- Defined the International Brand Plan constantly with a franchise vision in mind
- Defined a unique Game Positioning that merited the game to stand out in a fierce competitive environment for open world games
- Defined the whole brand visual identity and guidelines to be future proof (logo title, unique visual identity by using Tyler Stout style etc.)
- Oversaw the advertising creation (TV, Online, Print)
- Led and supervised the communication asset creation (Live footage announcement trailer, gameplay trailers, high res visuals, screenshots etc.)
- Molded and executed a worldwide partnership with an international talent: Georges St-Pierre – UFC Welterweight Champion
- Supervised the web content manager to create the global website
- Managed the community manager and defined the global community plan (Community presence to every major video game event, live stream, etc.)
- Supervised co-marketing activities with Steam l Valve
-
Eidos Montreal
- Marketing Game Manager
2008 - 2011
Marketing Brand Strategy for Deus Ex Human Revolution and Deus Ex Human Revolution The Missing Link
- Define the International Strategic Marketing plan
- Define the Communication Pillars and the Marketing Game Positioning
- Presentation of the Marketing Strategy to the Executive Management and to the US/European Marketing teams
- Evaluate and manage effectively the Brand Marketing budget (multi million dollars)
- Define the Global Social Media strategy (Facebook, Twitter, Forum, Experiential websites...)
- Evaluate long term B2B developments (Merchandizing, partnerships…)
- Supervise major assets such as CGI trailers or Game demos for major video-game events (E3, Games Con…).
Major Achievements on Deus Ex Human Revolution
o 2012 GAME MARKETING AWARD WINNERS
- SHARPEST LIVE-ACTION AWARD –
BEST ENGINEERING- BRONZE: PURITY FIRST TRAILER
- BEST COPYWRITING FOR A
VIDEO ASSET - GOLD: PURITY FIRST TRAILER
- OUTSTANDING PROMOTIONAL TRAILER - SILVER: PURITY FIRST TRAILER
o Gametrailers.com Users’ Best trailer of all time
o VGA awards 2011 Nomination: Best Trailer, Best RPG and Best soundtrack
o VES Award Nomination for Best Video Game Trailer of the Year for DXHR CGI E3 trailer
o Won 12 E3 2010 Best Game of the Show
o Nominated for Gamescom 2010 Best Game of the Show
Create and Manage the Marketing Studio department
- Created the Marketing Studio structure at Eidos-Montreal
- Manage Marketing Coordinator, Community Manager and Marketing Artists
- Manage planning and tasks of the Marketing Studio team
Support for the development teams
- Offer the video game market and the consumer knowledge to members of the development team
- Elaborate International Marketing studies (focus test, playtests, post-mortem)
-
Ubisoft Montreal
- International Product Manager
Montreuil
2004 - 2008
Strategic Development and Communication Tools
- Defining the game’s marketing positioning on an international scale
- Realizing marketing tools for international communication
- Designing and implementing adapted communications strategy for each project
Team and Assets Production Management
- Defining and tracking the production planning, managing resource allocation and budget
- Designing, managing and monitoring the quality of marketing assets: trailers, demos, artworks, screenshots…
- Managing marketing artists for each project
Support for the Development Team
- Offering the video game market and the consumer knowledge to members of the development team
- Following the development team in its international press relations (press tour, Q&As…)
Worked on :
- Far Cry 2 (PC, X360, PS3)
- Far Cry Vengeance (Wii, 2006)
- Far Cry Instincts Predator (Xbox360, 2006)
- Far Cry Instincts Evolution (xbox, 2006)
- Prince of Persia: The Two Thrones (PS2, GC, PC, Xbox 2005)
- Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell Chaos Theory (PS2, GC, PC, Xbox 2005)
-
THQ France
- Product Manager / Webmaster
Paris
2002 - 2004
- Defining Marketing Mix, Market studies
- Evaluating game’s potential
- Launching games on the French Market
- Ensuring Marketing follow up and seeking Partnerships
Worked on:
- SEGA games on GBA (Sonic battle, Sonic Pinball, Sonic Advance 3, Shining Force...)
- RAREWARE games on GBA (Banjo & Kazoie, Banjo Pilot, Mister Pants...)
- STAR WARS games on GBA
- POWER RANGERS
- KOEI's games (Dynasty Warriors, Samourai Warriors...)
Gamer portfolio:
- EVE Online (MMORPG)
- Destroy All Humans
I also managed and set up the French Web Portal for THQ France with a web development team.
- Define the Internet Strategy
- Define the expansion and evolution of the website
- Report directly to the French Marketing Director