Andre VU

Puteaux

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Sony France

    Puteaux maintenant

  • Square Enix France

    Levallois-Perret maintenant

  • Eidos-Montreal a Square Enix company - Executive Brand Director

    2013 - maintenant

  • Eidos-Montreal a Square Enix company - Global Senior Brand Manager

    2011 - 2013 Currently working on unannounced projects

    Presently supervising the whole Deus Ex franchise

    Launched successfully one of the rare new IP of 2012:
    Sleeping Dogs (Xbox 360, PS3, PC)

    - Defined the International Brand Plan constantly with a franchise vision in mind
    - Defined a unique Game Positioning that merited the game to stand out in a fierce competitive environment for open world games
    - Defined the whole brand visual identity and guidelines to be future proof (logo title, unique visual identity by using Tyler Stout style etc.)
    - Oversaw the advertising creation (TV, Online, Print)
    - Led and supervised the communication asset creation (Live footage announcement trailer, gameplay trailers, high res visuals, screenshots etc.)
    - Molded and executed a worldwide partnership with an international talent: Georges St-Pierre – UFC Welterweight Champion
    - Supervised the web content manager to create the global website
    - Managed the community manager and defined the global community plan (Community presence to every major video game event, live stream, etc.)
    - Supervised co-marketing activities with Steam l Valve

  • Eidos Montreal - Marketing Game Manager

    2008 - 2011 Marketing Brand Strategy for Deus Ex Human Revolution and Deus Ex Human Revolution The Missing Link
    - Define the International Strategic Marketing plan
    - Define the Communication Pillars and the Marketing Game Positioning
    - Presentation of the Marketing Strategy to the Executive Management and to the US/European Marketing teams
    - Evaluate and manage effectively the Brand Marketing budget (multi million dollars)
    - Define the Global Social Media strategy (Facebook, Twitter, Forum, Experiential websites...)
    - Evaluate long term B2B developments (Merchandizing, partnerships…)
    - Supervise major assets such as CGI trailers or Game demos for major video-game events (E3, Games Con…).

    Major Achievements on Deus Ex Human Revolution
    o 2012 GAME MARKETING AWARD WINNERS
    - SHARPEST LIVE-ACTION AWARD –
    BEST ENGINEERING- BRONZE: PURITY FIRST TRAILER
    - BEST COPYWRITING FOR A
    VIDEO ASSET - GOLD: PURITY FIRST TRAILER
    - OUTSTANDING PROMOTIONAL TRAILER - SILVER: PURITY FIRST TRAILER
    o Gametrailers.com Users’ Best trailer of all time
    o VGA awards 2011 Nomination: Best Trailer, Best RPG and Best soundtrack
    o VES Award Nomination for Best Video Game Trailer of the Year for DXHR CGI E3 trailer
    o Won 12 E3 2010 Best Game of the Show
    o Nominated for Gamescom 2010 Best Game of the Show

    Create and Manage the Marketing Studio department
    - Created the Marketing Studio structure at Eidos-Montreal
    - Manage Marketing Coordinator, Community Manager and Marketing Artists
    - Manage planning and tasks of the Marketing Studio team

    Support for the development teams
    - Offer the video game market and the consumer knowledge to members of the development team
    - Elaborate International Marketing studies (focus test, playtests, post-mortem)

  • Ubisoft Montreal - International Product Manager

    Montreuil 2004 - 2008 Strategic Development and Communication Tools
    - Defining the game’s marketing positioning on an international scale
    - Realizing marketing tools for international communication
    - Designing and implementing adapted communications strategy for each project

    Team and Assets Production Management
    - Defining and tracking the production planning, managing resource allocation and budget
    - Designing, managing and monitoring the quality of marketing assets: trailers, demos, artworks, screenshots…
    - Managing marketing artists for each project

    Support for the Development Team
    - Offering the video game market and the consumer knowledge to members of the development team
    - Following the development team in its international press relations (press tour, Q&As…)

    Worked on :
    - Far Cry 2 (PC, X360, PS3)
    - Far Cry Vengeance (Wii, 2006)
    - Far Cry Instincts Predator (Xbox360, 2006)
    - Far Cry Instincts Evolution (xbox, 2006)
    - Prince of Persia: The Two Thrones (PS2, GC, PC, Xbox 2005)
    - Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell Chaos Theory (PS2, GC, PC, Xbox 2005)

  • THQ France - Product Manager / Webmaster

    Paris 2002 - 2004 - Defining Marketing Mix, Market studies
    - Evaluating game’s potential
    - Launching games on the French Market
    - Ensuring Marketing follow up and seeking Partnerships

    Worked on:
    - SEGA games on GBA (Sonic battle, Sonic Pinball, Sonic Advance 3, Shining Force...)
    - RAREWARE games on GBA (Banjo & Kazoie, Banjo Pilot, Mister Pants...)
    - STAR WARS games on GBA
    - POWER RANGERS
    - KOEI's games (Dynasty Warriors, Samourai Warriors...)
    Gamer portfolio:
    - EVE Online (MMORPG)
    - Destroy All Humans

    I also managed and set up the French Web Portal for THQ France with a web development team.

    - Define the Internet Strategy
    - Define the expansion and evolution of the website
    - Report directly to the French Marketing Director

