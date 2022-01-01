Menu

Anna Lisa ZOCCHETTI

Rueil-Malmaison

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Agroalimentaire
Gestion de projet
Management
Procurement
quality training
microbiological design
incident management
Responsible for a research
R&D
Logistique

Entreprises

  • Unilever - Global Third Party Procurement Manager Personal Care

    Rueil-Malmaison 2014 - maintenant * Defining, leading and executing Global Personal Care (Hair, Skin, Deodorant, Oral and Prestige categories), Third Party Manufacturing strategy through 150 co-packers with 1€ billion in spend
    *Deployment of Procurement third party’s agenda, coordinating 8 clusters, globally
    *Supporting business requirements by selecting and managing the third party manufacturers for innovations and harmonization of existing products which supports Unilever’s quality, cost, customer service and continuous improvement objectives
    *Coordinating financial analysis and cost modelling for business value creation
    *Generating significant value to the business via innovation support, speed to market, manufacturing flexibility, capital avoidance, and lower total cost of goods
    *Managing Joined Business Development Program for long term strategy’s suppliers
    *Scouting and leading co-innovation activities with third party manufacturer, to successfully anticipate products launches in the market

  • Unilever - Supply Chain Quality Manager Dressings

    Rueil-Malmaison 2009 - 2014 UNILEVER SUPPLY CHAIN COMPANY Switzerland

    * Creating and leading the Dressings Quality Community in Europe with Unilever Factory Quality Managers and Third Party Technical Managers ;
    * Deployment of quality strategy through targeted projects and activities ;
    * Leading and/or supporting consumer safety and quality training to deliver right first time and superior quality products ;
    * Successfully leading incident management, coordinating multidisciplinary teams: Supply Chain, Marketing, R&D and Procurement ;
    * Drive targeted activities to address quality incidents and product & package complaints , involving cross functional teams ;
    * Representing Dressings Quality function in all Leadership teams (Marketing, Innovation, Procurement and Supply Chain) ;
    * Early involvement in innovations projects via risk assessments with multidisciplinary teams ;
    * Drive Quality Agenda at Dressings Third Parties, managing a dedicated resource

  • Unilever - Safety, Health, Environment and Quality Manager

    Rueil-Malmaison 2007 - 2009 * SHEQA Manager in a Savory site formed of 2 factories producing Knorr Soups (dry and wet) ;
    * Drive Safety and Environmental strategy across the site ;
    * Drive the Quality agenda and infuse quality passion/understating to production and maintenance people ;
    * Managing team of 24 people ;
    * Restructuring of the site quality department (unique team for 2 factories) ;
    * Building the site quality laboratory ;
    * Implementation of new aseptic line, without compromising quality and service ;

  • Unilever - R&D Microbiologist & Dressings Project Manager

    Rueil-Malmaison 2002 - 2007 European Dressings Microbiologist
    * Involvement in troubleshooting ;
    * Involvement in launches of new products and transfers of existing ones ;
    * Validation of microbiological design of finished products ;
    * Microbiological validation of dressings lines in cooperation with Hygiene Processing Group ;
    * Dressings General Manufacturing Practices Champion for Europe ;
    * Development and deployment of new procedure for the release of vulnerable dressings products ;
    * Microbiological Prediction/Assessment Champion for the Dressings Category in Europe ; European Project leader for:
    *Ingredients harmonisation across Europe ;
    * Supply Chain transfers of products/lines from Unilever factory to Third Party Manufacturing

  • UNIVERSITY OF ANCONA - Dairy Microbiologist Researcher

    2001 - 2002 * Responsible for a research's project about selection and identification of ``dairy cultures'' coming from traditional Italian cheeses. ;
    * Coordination of 4 university's students to deliver research programmes.

  • DANONE GALBANI - Quality Officer

    1999 - 2000 * Responsible of all raw materials and finished products specifications ;
    * Centralisation of HACCP documentation for raw materials suppliers

  • DANONE GALBANI - R&D Dairy Microbiologist

    1998 - 1999 * Research study about changes of dairy culture for ``Crescenza'' soft Italian cheese in order to increase the shelf life of the product. The study has been carried out at laboratory and pilot scales.

Formations

  • University Of Perugia (Perugia)

    Perugia 2005 - 2007 Bachelor Degree

  • University Of Perugia (Perugia)

    Perugia 1990 - 1997 Masters Degree

Réseau

