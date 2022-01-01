Anna Lisa ZOCCHETTI

Mes compétences :
Agroalimentaire
Gestion de projet
Management
Procurement
quality training
microbiological design
incident management
Responsible for a research
R&D
Logistique
Entreprises
Unilever
- Global Third Party Procurement Manager Personal Care
Rueil-Malmaison2014 - maintenant* Defining, leading and executing Global Personal Care (Hair, Skin, Deodorant, Oral and Prestige categories), Third Party Manufacturing strategy through 150 co-packers with 1€ billion in spend
*Deployment of Procurement third party’s agenda, coordinating 8 clusters, globally
*Supporting business requirements by selecting and managing the third party manufacturers for innovations and harmonization of existing products which supports Unilever’s quality, cost, customer service and continuous improvement objectives
*Coordinating financial analysis and cost modelling for business value creation
*Generating significant value to the business via innovation support, speed to market, manufacturing flexibility, capital avoidance, and lower total cost of goods
*Managing Joined Business Development Program for long term strategy’s suppliers
*Scouting and leading co-innovation activities with third party manufacturer, to successfully anticipate products launches in the market
Unilever
- Supply Chain Quality Manager Dressings
Rueil-Malmaison2009 - 2014UNILEVER SUPPLY CHAIN COMPANY Switzerland
* Creating and leading the Dressings Quality Community in Europe with Unilever Factory Quality Managers and Third Party Technical Managers ;
* Deployment of quality strategy through targeted projects and activities ;
* Leading and/or supporting consumer safety and quality training to deliver right first time and superior quality products ;
* Successfully leading incident management, coordinating multidisciplinary teams: Supply Chain, Marketing, R&D and Procurement ;
* Drive targeted activities to address quality incidents and product & package complaints , involving cross functional teams ;
* Representing Dressings Quality function in all Leadership teams (Marketing, Innovation, Procurement and Supply Chain) ;
* Early involvement in innovations projects via risk assessments with multidisciplinary teams ;
* Drive Quality Agenda at Dressings Third Parties, managing a dedicated resource
Unilever
- Safety, Health, Environment and Quality Manager
Rueil-Malmaison2007 - 2009* SHEQA Manager in a Savory site formed of 2 factories producing Knorr Soups (dry and wet) ;
* Drive Safety and Environmental strategy across the site ;
* Drive the Quality agenda and infuse quality passion/understating to production and maintenance people ;
* Managing team of 24 people ;
* Restructuring of the site quality department (unique team for 2 factories) ;
* Building the site quality laboratory ;
* Implementation of new aseptic line, without compromising quality and service ;
Rueil-Malmaison2002 - 2007European Dressings Microbiologist
* Involvement in troubleshooting ;
* Involvement in launches of new products and transfers of existing ones ;
* Validation of microbiological design of finished products ;
* Microbiological validation of dressings lines in cooperation with Hygiene Processing Group ;
* Dressings General Manufacturing Practices Champion for Europe ;
* Development and deployment of new procedure for the release of vulnerable dressings products ;
* Microbiological Prediction/Assessment Champion for the Dressings Category in Europe ; European Project leader for:
*Ingredients harmonisation across Europe ;
* Supply Chain transfers of products/lines from Unilever factory to Third Party Manufacturing
UNIVERSITY OF ANCONA
- Dairy Microbiologist Researcher
2001 - 2002* Responsible for a research's project about selection and identification of ``dairy cultures'' coming from traditional Italian cheeses. ;
* Coordination of 4 university's students to deliver research programmes.
DANONE GALBANI
- Quality Officer
1999 - 2000* Responsible of all raw materials and finished products specifications ;
* Centralisation of HACCP documentation for raw materials suppliers
DANONE GALBANI
- R&D Dairy Microbiologist
1998 - 1999* Research study about changes of dairy culture for ``Crescenza'' soft Italian cheese in order to increase the shelf life of the product. The study has been carried out at laboratory and pilot scales.