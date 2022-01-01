Anne LE GUENNEC

Enova is a joint venture created in 2002 between Majid Al Futtaim Ventures - which is the growth engine responsible for developing new businesses that complement and reinforce the Majid Al Futtaim Group leadership in its core businesses, and Veolia - the global leader in optimized resource management; designing and providing water, waste, and energy management solutions that contribute to the sustainable development of communities and industries.
Enova employs over 2,000 highly trained and multi-skilled employees serving a wide portfolio of clients in the public, residential, commercial, industrial, and healthcare sectors. Enova is the leader in energy and multi-technical services, delivering comprehensive services to its clients.
Veolia Middle East
- Business Development Director
2013 - 2016
Veolia Environnement Maroc
- Directrice Technique Eau et Assainissement
Paris2009 - 2012
Veolia Environnement Maroc
- Directrice de projets
Paris2008 - 2009Construction de systèmes d'assainissement
Veolia Eau
- Directrice Adjointe d'Agence
Paris2006 - 2008
Veolia Eau
- Chef de projets
Paris2003 - 2006Construction d'usines d'eau potable
Gestion de projets