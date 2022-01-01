Menu

Anne LE GUENNEC

DUBAI

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Management
Environnement

Entreprises

  • Enova Middle East - Chief Executive Officer

    2016 - maintenant http://www.enova-me.com/about-us/enova

    Enova is a joint venture created in 2002 between Majid Al Futtaim Ventures - which is the growth engine responsible for developing new businesses that complement and reinforce the Majid Al Futtaim Group leadership in its core businesses, and Veolia - the global leader in optimized resource management; designing and providing water, waste, and energy management solutions that contribute to the sustainable development of communities and industries.
    Enova employs over 2,000 highly trained and multi-skilled employees serving a wide portfolio of clients in the public, residential, commercial, industrial, and healthcare sectors. Enova is the leader in energy and multi-technical services, delivering comprehensive services to its clients.

  • Veolia Middle East - Business Development Director

    2013 - 2016

  • Veolia Environnement Maroc - Directrice Technique Eau et Assainissement

    Paris 2009 - 2012

  • Veolia Environnement Maroc - Directrice de projets

    Paris 2008 - 2009 Construction de systèmes d'assainissement

  • Veolia Eau - Directrice Adjointe d'Agence

    Paris 2006 - 2008

  • Veolia Eau - Chef de projets

    Paris 2003 - 2006 Construction d'usines d'eau potable
    Gestion de projets

  • Veolia Propreté - Responsable de site

    Paris 1999 - 2003

Formations

Réseau