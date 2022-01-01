Anne LEININGER

-
Société Générale Securities Services
- Technical Support
Colombes
2014 - maintenant
technical banking Support
-
Leitwerk AG
- Technical Support Engineer
2014 - 2014
Front End network support for Leitwerk France and Leitwerk Germany customers
-
Altran France by Orsay GmbH
- Technical support for the Orsay GmbH
2013 - 2013
- In reinforcement of the Helpdesk team for taking care of the mobile telephony project
- Support in German, English, French
-
MARS Inc.
- Regional Functional Expert EU and Wrigley CISMEA
2013 - 2014
Standing-in and in reinforcement within the Regional Personal and Organisation Application Support Team, in the Regional Functional Expert EU and Wrigley CISMEA unit taking care of the users functional questions and issues in English and French
-
Viessmann
- 2nd line technical support for Viessmann SAS France Helpdesk
Faulquemont
2012 - 2013
Customer support for over 350 users based in France (French, German)
-
Lilly
- On Site Support Technician and networking
neuilly sur seine
2011 - 2011
Configuration and preparation of Manufacturing IT devices such as computers, handheld scan, Thin Client, printers and network cabling, etc.
-
CGE Technologies group
- 1st line technical support for the Caisse d’Epargne Banking group
2011 - 2011
Reinforcement within the Electronic Banking team, RCA Unit during the robot migration update into the latest software version
-
Alcatel-Lucent
- Technical Support - 2nd Level - Technicien Support Informatique trilingue
Paris
2010 - 2011
Second line support in English, German and French for all based EMEA Alcatel-Lucent users (over 12 000 users)
-
Sonos, Netherlands
- Technical Support Engineer
2009 - 2010
Technical Support Engineer on Sonos products in French, English and German
-
Steelcase
- ServiceDesk agent
Paris
2009 - 2009
ServiceDesk agent in French, German and English for at least nearly 10 000 users.
-
Hill-Rom
- On Site Support Specialist - Technicien Support sur site
PLUVIGNER
2006 - 2009
On Site Support for the French users (minimum 680 users) within the International IT department.
-
Supporter by Apria RSA, Paris
- User Access Request -Service des Habilitations
2006 - 2006
User Access Request -Service des Habilitations
1st line technical support for the Apria RSA EMEA Helpdesk for over 5 000
Responsibilities: I have to perform:
- User contact by phone, emails, faxes
- Dealing with users access rights requests and problems,
- Technical solutions for user problems,
-
Supporter by IBM, Marne-la-Vallée, France
- Helpdesk Agent
2003 - 2006
1st line technical support for EMEA Hillenbrand & MDS Helpdesk (French, German, English)
Responsibilities: I have to perform:
- User contact by phone, emails,
- Dealing with users problems,
- Technical solutions for user problems,
- New procedures to test,
- Password resets (Network, JDE, etc),
- Telephone support for French, German and English speakers lines (EMEA),
- Using all of IBM’s current software and databases, which includes:
Windows 2000/XP, Lotus Notes, various databases, Internet and Intranet applications,
- Dealing with user complaint,
- Applications support for business applications (JDE, Lotus Notes, etc),
- Interaction with the 2nd and 3rd level support for depth technical and service,
- Training and coaching of the new agent Helpdesk (8 weeks in IBM-Dublin)
-
IBM, Greenock -Scotland
- Helpdesk Agent
2001 - 2003
* May 2003 – November 2003: 1st line technical support for Netvista South (German)
Responsibilities: I have to perform:
- Customer contact by phone, email and fax,
- Dealing with all IBM customer enquiries concerning IBM-Desktop PC,
- Technical solutions for end user problems,
- Handle customer requests for IBM reseller and customers,
- Telephone support for German lines (Austria, Germany, Switzerland),
- Using all of IBM’s current software and databases, which includes:
Windows 2000/XP, Lotus Notes, various databases, Netscape Navigator, Internet and Intranet applications,
- Dealing with customer complaint,
- Interaction with the 2nd level support for depth technical and service,
* March 2002 – April 2003
1st line technical support with the IBM Technology Group/ Hitachi Global Storage Technologies (German, French, English)
Responsibilities
- Customer contact by phone, email and fax,
- Dealing with all IBM/ HGST customer enquiries concerning hard disk drives,
- Technical solutions for end user problems,
- Handle customer requests for IBM/ HGST reseller and customers,
- Telephone support for French, German and English speakers lines (EMEA),
- Using all of IBM/ HGST’s current software and databases, which includes:
Windows 95, Lotus Notes, various databases, Netscape Navigator, Internet and Intranet applications,
- Dealing with customer complaint,
- Interaction with the 2nd level support for depth technical and service,
- Training of new recruits,
- Translation of technical and general documentations of the Hitachi website.
* July 2001-February 2002
Customer Service Representative
Achievement: Phone Centre, Switchboard, general inquiries about IBM services and products for IBM-Germany, IBM-Switzerland and I helped out IBM-France.
* January 2001-June 2001
Customer Service Representative ITS France
Achievement: I have to log faulty customer Hardware problems.
-
Europe Services, France
- Employee
1997 - 2000
Achievement: I have worked in a plant office with a letterpress printer. I served and advised customers. (Reception, orders, data acquisition and printing of job production, reprography, stamps, etc)
-
Ceritex, Oberhausbergen
- Call centre Agent
1997 - 1997
Achievement: Phone reception and phone call data processing in French, English, German and Spanish.
-
Imprimerie Girold, Gresswiller
- Office Worker
1996 - 1997
Achievement: I assisted the Chief of the Estimation Service with general administrative and technical duties (Preparation and calculation of the price estimate for the manufacture of books and other printed products).