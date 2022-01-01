Menu

Anne LEININGER

Colombes

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Art
computer
Conseil
Histoire
Histoire de l'art
Informatique
International
Network
Peinture
Sécurité
Sécurité informatique
Services à la personne
Voyage
Impliquée

Entreprises

  • Société Générale Securities Services - Technical Support

    Colombes 2014 - maintenant technical banking Support

  • Leitwerk AG - Technical Support Engineer

    2014 - 2014 Front End network support for Leitwerk France and Leitwerk Germany customers

  • Altran France by Orsay GmbH - Technical support for the Orsay GmbH

    2013 - 2013 - In reinforcement of the Helpdesk team for taking care of the mobile telephony project
    - Support in German, English, French

  • MARS Inc. - Regional Functional Expert EU and Wrigley CISMEA

    2013 - 2014 Standing-in and in reinforcement within the Regional Personal and Organisation Application Support Team, in the Regional Functional Expert EU and Wrigley CISMEA unit taking care of the users functional questions and issues in English and French

  • Viessmann - 2nd line technical support for Viessmann SAS France Helpdesk

    Faulquemont 2012 - 2013 Customer support for over 350 users based in France (French, German)

  • Lilly - On Site Support Technician and networking

    neuilly sur seine 2011 - 2011 Configuration and preparation of Manufacturing IT devices such as computers, handheld scan, Thin Client, printers and network cabling, etc.

  • CGE Technologies group - 1st line technical support for the Caisse d’Epargne Banking group

    2011 - 2011 Reinforcement within the Electronic Banking team, RCA Unit during the robot migration update into the latest software version

  • Alcatel-Lucent - Technical Support - 2nd Level - Technicien Support Informatique trilingue

    Paris 2010 - 2011 Second line support in English, German and French for all based EMEA Alcatel-Lucent users (over 12 000 users)

  • Sonos, Netherlands - Technical Support Engineer

    2009 - 2010 Technical Support Engineer on Sonos products in French, English and German

  • Steelcase - ServiceDesk agent

    Paris 2009 - 2009 ServiceDesk agent in French, German and English for at least nearly 10 000 users.

  • Hill-Rom - On Site Support Specialist - Technicien Support sur site

    PLUVIGNER 2006 - 2009 On Site Support for the French users (minimum 680 users) within the International IT department.

  • Supporter by Apria RSA, Paris - User Access Request -Service des Habilitations

    2006 - 2006 User Access Request -Service des Habilitations

    1st line technical support for the Apria RSA EMEA Helpdesk for over 5 000
    Responsibilities: I have to perform:
    - User contact by phone, emails, faxes
    - Dealing with users access rights requests and problems,
    - Technical solutions for user problems,

  • Supporter by IBM, Marne-la-Vallée, France - Helpdesk Agent

    2003 - 2006 1st line technical support for EMEA Hillenbrand & MDS Helpdesk (French, German, English)
    Responsibilities: I have to perform:
    - User contact by phone, emails,
    - Dealing with users problems,
    - Technical solutions for user problems,
    - New procedures to test,
    - Password resets (Network, JDE, etc),
    - Telephone support for French, German and English speakers lines (EMEA),
    - Using all of IBM’s current software and databases, which includes:
    Windows 2000/XP, Lotus Notes, various databases, Internet and Intranet applications,
    - Dealing with user complaint,
    - Applications support for business applications (JDE, Lotus Notes, etc),
    - Interaction with the 2nd and 3rd level support for depth technical and service,
    - Training and coaching of the new agent Helpdesk (8 weeks in IBM-Dublin)

  • IBM, Greenock -Scotland - Helpdesk Agent

    2001 - 2003 * May 2003 – November 2003: 1st line technical support for Netvista South (German)
    Responsibilities: I have to perform:
    - Customer contact by phone, email and fax,
    - Dealing with all IBM customer enquiries concerning IBM-Desktop PC,
    - Technical solutions for end user problems,
    - Handle customer requests for IBM reseller and customers,
    - Telephone support for German lines (Austria, Germany, Switzerland),
    - Using all of IBM’s current software and databases, which includes:
    Windows 2000/XP, Lotus Notes, various databases, Netscape Navigator, Internet and Intranet applications,
    - Dealing with customer complaint,
    - Interaction with the 2nd level support for depth technical and service,

    * March 2002 – April 2003
    1st line technical support with the IBM Technology Group/ Hitachi Global Storage Technologies (German, French, English)
    Responsibilities
    - Customer contact by phone, email and fax,
    - Dealing with all IBM/ HGST customer enquiries concerning hard disk drives,
    - Technical solutions for end user problems,
    - Handle customer requests for IBM/ HGST reseller and customers,
    - Telephone support for French, German and English speakers lines (EMEA),
    - Using all of IBM/ HGST’s current software and databases, which includes:
    Windows 95, Lotus Notes, various databases, Netscape Navigator, Internet and Intranet applications,
    - Dealing with customer complaint,
    - Interaction with the 2nd level support for depth technical and service,
    - Training of new recruits,
    - Translation of technical and general documentations of the Hitachi website.

    * July 2001-February 2002
    Customer Service Representative
    Achievement: Phone Centre, Switchboard, general inquiries about IBM services and products for IBM-Germany, IBM-Switzerland and I helped out IBM-France.

    * January 2001-June 2001
    Customer Service Representative ITS France
    Achievement: I have to log faulty customer Hardware problems.

  • Europe Services, France - Employee

    1997 - 2000 Achievement: I have worked in a plant office with a letterpress printer. I served and advised customers. (Reception, orders, data acquisition and printing of job production, reprography, stamps, etc)

  • Ceritex, Oberhausbergen - Call centre Agent

    1997 - 1997 Achievement: Phone reception and phone call data processing in French, English, German and Spanish.

  • Imprimerie Girold, Gresswiller - Office Worker

    1996 - 1997 Achievement: I assisted the Chief of the Estimation Service with general administrative and technical duties (Preparation and calculation of the price estimate for the manufacture of books and other printed products).

Formations

  • James Watt College (Greenock)

    Greenock 2002 - 2003 Computer and networking

    High National Certificate

    Business and Computing - Greenock, Scotland

  • James Watt College Of Further & Higher Education (Greenock)

    Greenock 2001 - 2003 HNC Computer and Network Support

    Evening Student

    Ive followed during 2 years the evening classes.

  • Université Populaire Européenne (Strasbourg)

    Strasbourg 1999 - 2000 Zertifikat Mittelstuffe Prüfung - Goethe Institut

    Evening Student

    Cours du soir - Vera Dubois, Goethe Institut

  • Université Populaire Européenne (Strasbourg)

    Strasbourg 1998 - 1999 FCC, Cambridge University & ZDaF, Goethe Institut

    Evening Student

    First Camridge Certificate, Cambridge University &
    Zertifikat Deutsch als Fremdsprache, Goethe Institut

  • Lycée Gutenberg

    Illkirch Graffenstaden 1994 - 1996 BTS Communication Graphique

    Illkirch-Graffenstaden, France

  • Lycée Coëtlogon

    Rennes 1992 - 1994 Brevet de Technicien Industries Graphiques

    Insdustries Graphiques - Rennes, Frnce

