Anne-Marie HUBERT

PARIS

En résumé

For more than 30 years, PAR has developed technology solutions for hospitality companies: restaurant, hotel, spa, retail, entertainment and cruise ships.

We are committed to delivering innovative solutions that optimize the guest experience.

  • ParTech - Business Development Manager

    2006 - maintenant New business acquisition managing whole process from cold call to contract
    Key account management of large customers
    Collaboration with Key strategic partners

  • Microsoft - Account Manager

    Issy-les-Moulineaux. 2001 - 2006 Account Manager for Sybari products at Microsoft, based in Madrid, Spain
    Senior Account Manager at Sybari Software
    Developed & Launch Sales in a new market place
    Manage Sales Consultant Junior

  • IBM Global Services - Human Resources Specialist

    Bois-Colombes Cedex 2000 - 2000 Preparation of Annual Review for Executive Resources
    Set up of new organization at European Level
    Creation and implementation of training programs
    Based in IBM HQ in UK

