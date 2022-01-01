Retail
Annelore PEREZ
Annelore PEREZ
PARIS 9
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Santé
Analyse
Pharmacie
Entreprises
cmv mediforce
- Inspecteur Commercial
PARIS 9
2011 - maintenant
BNP Paribas
- Directrice d'Agence
Paris
2008 - 2010
BNP Paribas
- Chargee d Affaires Commerce International / Senior Trade Manager
Paris
2004 - 2006
Formations
HEC
Jouy En Josas
2007 - 2007
CESA MANAGEMENT DES ACTIVITES BANCAIRES
CFPB Centre De Formation De La Profession Bancaire
Paris
2007 - 2007
CESB
CFPB Centre De Formation De La Profession Bancaire
Paris
2001 - 2005
ITB, BTS Banque marche des pro et marche des particuliers
Réseau
Anthony BAILLEUL
Aurélie BERTHONNEAU
Christophe MORDANT
Dimitri SALESSES
Frederique GUEVAER
Jean Marie FORESTIER
Maxence CANLER
Pascal FERET