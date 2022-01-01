Anthony BIREMBAUT

After a couple of years working at Bull, in the Integration Services division as a software engineer and portal specialist, I joined BonitaSoft to be part of the R&D team and develop the new version of the company's BPM solution.



BonitaSoft is the first provider of open source business process management (BPM) software. BonitaSoft will democratize the use of BPM in companies of all sizes with an intuitive and powerful solution with an optimum cost.



The BPM market today is dominated by giants in the software industry. Their solutions are characterized by high acquisition costs and hefty maintenance and the return on investment for the companies that have deployed them is difficult to measure and so difficult to justify.



Even in the context of the current economic crisis, marked by shrinking IT investments, BonitaSoft is faring well. BonitaSoft has earned the trust of its customers by offering an open source solution that is easy to implement, with a cost of acquisition and maintenance ten times less than that of the traditional software providers.



