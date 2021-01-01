Anthony MUSTO

-
TechnipFMC
- Study Manager, Front End, Subsea Project APAC
Vaulx-en-Velin
2017 - maintenant
-
Technip
- SURF Pipeline Structure & Installation Lead, Front End for Forsys Asia Pacific & Middle East Region
Paris
2016 - 2017
Within Forsys Subsea, an FMC Technologies and Technip entity (50/50)
-
Technip
- Subsea Structure Discipline Lead - Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Paris
2013 - 2016
o Management role:
- Managing the Subsea Structure Discipline, with a team of 25 local engineers.
- To provide required engineers to projects and tenders for the proper execution of the work
- PA, objectives & trainings setting of the engineers within the Discipline
- Hiring of new engineers
- Workload planning
o Side activities:
- Presenter to the Technip Pulse Week (HSE) week and for the GPS Sessions in 2013, 2014 and 2015
- Network Manager for the Subsea Structure Design group
- Organization of the 2015 FEA Forum
o Technical role:
- Responsible of the technical integrity for the Discipline
- Setting up the Technical Guidelines, work process (BMS) and applicable Codes and Standards
- Documents quality and process workflow follow up
- Interfaces with clients, third party and other disciplines (installation, managements, BD…)
- Involved in consolidation work with the Offshore Engineering Division for MWA design, Padeye Group, BM Group and FEA/CFD Group.
-
Technip
- Lead Subsea Equipment & Jacket Equipment Design
Paris
2011 - 2013
Project CoGa for Total E&P Gabon & Congo. Replacement of 50 I-tubes and flexible, decommissioning and platform refurbishment.
Management of structural engineering team (10 to 20 people): Budget quantification and monitoring, workload supervision, progress reports, project feedback, lessons learnt.
Main interface with clients and suppliers concerning structural topics.
Definition of project specification, technical orientations and basis of design.
Design and fabrication of subsea structure, flexible pipes, topside and jacket equipment.
Technical support to offshore & onshore activities.
Operations: On site fabrication engineer for offshore reinforcement of platforms in Congo, fabrication engineer for I-tubes, vessel mobilizations.
-
Technip
- Subsea Structural Engineer
Paris
2009 - 2010
Project in Ghana for Tullow Oil including design, procurement and installation of 9 flexible risers, flowlines, rigid pipelines, PLETs, 49 rigid jumpers, etc.
Management of engineers working on temporary equipment (2 to 5 people), interface and follow-up of the Indian engineering center for permanent equipment (drawing and calculation reviews)
In charge of the design of temporary equipment (jumper seafastening, pulling equipment, vessel equipment, etc.).
Operations: On site fabrication engineer for boat landing, vessel mobilization, jumper seafastening and yard management in Ghana (Takoradi, 2 months), offshore operation on Deep Pioneer construction vessel (1.5 months)
-
Technip
- Sponsor for Vessel Seafastening and Vessel Deck Strength
Paris
2009 - 2012
Transverse technical support (multi-project) for topics related to seafastening, vessel acceleration (BV, DNV, LOC, ND...) and deck strength calculations.
Seafastening guideline specification, creation and optimization of in-house spreadsheets (Excel or Mathcad) for design of gussets, hydrodynamic loads, lashing, etc.
Trainee supervision.
-
Technip
- Subsea Equipment Engineer
Paris
2008 - 2009
In charge of the design and calculations of temporary equipment (BSF semi-automatic connection, deflectors, seafastening…) and permanent equipments (hang-off collar...)
Follow-up of the Buoyancy Modules fabricator in Scotland.
Operations: Expatriation in India (Chennai and Kakinada) for 8 months: Lead onshore fabrication engineer and vessel mobilization engineer
-
GIST
- Ingenieur Structure
2007 - 2008
Structural engineer for TECHNIP.
Design and calculation of permanent and temporary equipment in subsea environment.
Operations in India: fabrication follow-up, vessel mobilizations.
-
SOM
- Ingénieur Calcul
Aix-en-Provence
2006 - 2007
Working for the branch SOM (Engineering and Consulting) of the Group ORTEC.
Project at SOFINEL (Areva / EDF) for Flamanville and Olkiluoto Nuclear Plants.
Piping stress calculations and routing (vibration, thermic...).
Use of Pipestress & PDMS.