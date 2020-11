Antoine BOURDOIS

I'm a Management Consulting Manager with large experience in Customer Growth and Business Transformation for Customers, Sales & Services initiatives (from Strategy to Operations)



I manage projects, engagements and client-facing activities for the following topics: Customer Strategy, Growth, Go to Market (GTM), Order to Cash, Order to Delivery, Commercial Services, Customer Service, Contact Center, Customer Experience, CRM, Business Transformation, Digital Marketing and Profitability.



I’m focused on CPGs, Services and Retail leaders (Unilever, AB InBev, Pepsi, Diageo, Coca Cola, Cargill, Henkel, Cosentino, IFEMA, etc.) and flexible to others such as Volkswagen, Nissan, Meliá or Syngenta.



Graduated with a Bachelor in Business Administration, a Master in Marketing & Business Strategy and currently studying a Master in Digital Marketing.



I have strong international experience as I've lived in France, UK, Mexico, Spain and collaborated for projects in the US, Latin America, Europe. I'm trilingual in French (native), Spanish & English



Happy to connect!



Mes compétences :

Marketing

Management

Consulting

Social Media

Customer Centrics

Sales Operations

Ebusiness

Innovation