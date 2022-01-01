Antoine JASNAULT

Mes compétences :
Logistics
Logistique
Supply chain
Voile
Approvisionnement
Entreprises
Coopérative de La Brouette
- Responsable projet plateforme
2018 - maintenantDévelopper et mettre en place le projet de plateforme logistique pour la distribution de produits bio et locaux.
Fournisseurs: s'assurer de la capacité des fournisseurs à suivre en terme d'approvisionnement sur une hausse continue des volumes (les fournisseurs actuels assurent uniquement l'approvisionnement de l'Epicerie)
Plateforme logistique: trouver un site et mettre en place une organisation robuste pour piloter les approvisionnements et la distribution.
Clients: trouver les clients intéressés par notre offre et à même de nous suivre
Communication: développer les outils de communication nécessaires et piloter la création du magasin en ligne.
Shire
- Global Planner
Boulogne-Billancourt2015 - 2017o Création & mise à jour du MPS multi-site (5 sites - 3 étapes)
o Implémentation process : S&OP / Monitoring des flux entrants-sortants
o Alignement demande & production selon Capacités / Budget / S&OP
Go-live d'E-scis pour Advate au niveau mondial en Décembre 2016
Philip Morris International
- Supply Chain Executive UK & Baltic Markets
Lausanne2014 - 2015- Short Term & Mid-term planning
S&OP process / Multiple factories / Life-Cycle
- Support Loss On Goods Destroy
Early Identification / Budget follow-up / Provisioning
Abbott Laboratories
- Supply Chain Manager
Rungis 2012 - 2013Supply Chain Manager France
- Coordinate & Optimize Stock Management
Define stock Policy / Supplier tracking / Follow-up
- Create distribution process to customers
Deliveries to Pharmacist / Hospitals / Wholesalers / 3PL
- Control & validate budget of Supply Chain Dept.
Transport purchasing / 3PL Negociations / Suppliers management
GlaxoSmithKline Biological
- Demand & CI Manager
Marly-le-Roi 2009 - 2012Management of worldwide Demand of a range of products
To identify demand variations on medium term horizon ( 6-18 months) & drive plan adjustment accordingly
To manage with markets all significant demand variations & drive with customerInterface appropriate action plans
To ensure demand is correct and coherent among systems (APO – MGX – R/3)
Manage with customers & customer interface demand for new products launches and phase-in/phase-outsfor variations concerning current products
To ensure on time rationing process
- Analyse Demand & Supply
- Coordinate process
- Realize first proposal of allocations by market
- Follow integration in SAP of agreed allocation plan
To build market intelligence on 18 months demand at SKU level (including new products)
To evaluate with customer interface feasibility of tenders and contracts
To make statistical analysis on demand
Management of worldwide planning of a range of products
Validate production plan from all site reaches customer demand (CI & PF plans)
Manage projected Stock levels and decide priorities when capacity is lower than demand
Manage short remaining shelflife CI stock
Initiate & follow transfer of CI* in line with demand
Initiate & follow CI submission & release
Follow commitment taken with site logistics versus production & internal QA Release.
Sanofi Aventis France
- Prévisionniste
Paris2008 - 2008Prévision de vente sur les gammes Antibio/Rhumato/Gynéco/Allergo
- Prévision de vente par SKU pour marchés Métropole et Dom-Tom (Canaux Ville et Hôpitaux)
•Préparation des modèles mathématiques applicables
•Animation de réunion avec les équipes opérationnelles siège (Marketing, Etudes de marché, Contrôle de gestion, Stratégie)
•Transmission à l’industriel des données qualitatives et quantitatives
- Participation aux exercices financiers (Budget / Tendances)et Supply Chain (LRP)
- Coordination des lancements nouveaux produits
Sanofi-Aventis
- Supply Chain Manager Malta
Paris2007 - 2007Toujours au sein du groupe Sanofi Aventis, j'ai participé à la mise en place de la filiale maltaise: optimisation du porte-feuille produit, optimisation des flux physiques et financiers, préparation des forecast, réalisation et suivi du budget de la filiale.
Sanofi-Aventis
- Supply Chain Manager Chypre
Paris2006 - 20071- Logistics
• Based on market forecast, challenge figures with marketing and sales representatives on a monthly basis
• Manage M2 tool providing to sanofi-aventis plants/distribution platform accurate figures on due time
• Manage Wapiti tool for long term forecast
• Coordinate the interface with marketing and regulatory for packaging material artwork if any
2- Distribution
• Leads the relationship with domestic distributor regarding incoming, storage and delivery operations to the market
• Manage a regular meeting with domestic distributor on issues solving, quality distribution KPI’s
3- Systems master data and reporting
• Manage master data in supply chain information system (M2, Wapiti, GMID)
• Provide GM and SC region with SC KPI’s (Customer service rate, forecast dispersion rate, out of stock situation) and elaborate adequate action plan for improvement
• Provide to regional SC and finance with the SC costs reporting