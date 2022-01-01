Antoine LEROUX

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Businnes developper with strong IT background
• Strong capabilities in negotiation and project managment in an international context
• Create and manage business unit in international environment in perfect autonomy
• Strong capabilities in change management
• Create added value to new businesses
• Leadership and business development skills
• Strong communications skills with ability to work independently or cross functionally to resolve issues quickly and effectively
Spécialités
Mobile payment program developement and strategy in emmerging markets
Cross Border and eMoney regulation
Profesional Services & New technology (Internet and Telecommunication)
Creation and launch of new services
Mes compétences :
Direction Projets
Paiement mobile
Strategie