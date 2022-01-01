Antoine LEROUX

Businnes developper with strong IT background

• Strong capabilities in negotiation and project managment in an international context

• Create and manage business unit in international environment in perfect autonomy

• Strong capabilities in change management

• Create added value to new businesses

• Leadership and business development skills

• Strong communications skills with ability to work independently or cross functionally to resolve issues quickly and effectively



Spécialités

Mobile payment program developement and strategy in emmerging markets

Cross Border and eMoney regulation

Profesional Services & New technology (Internet and Telecommunication)

Creation and launch of new services



Mes compétences :

Direction Projets

Paiement mobile

Strategie