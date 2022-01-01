Menu

Antoine LEROUX

PARIS

En résumé

Businnes developper with strong IT background
• Strong capabilities in negotiation and project managment in an international context
• Create and manage business unit in international environment in perfect autonomy
• Strong capabilities in change management
• Create added value to new businesses
• Leadership and business development skills
• Strong communications skills with ability to work independently or cross functionally to resolve issues quickly and effectively

Spécialités
Mobile payment program developement and strategy in emmerging markets
Cross Border and eMoney regulation
Profesional Services & New technology (Internet and Telecommunication)
Creation and launch of new services

Mes compétences :
Direction Projets
Paiement mobile
Strategie

Entreprises

  • Société Générale - Direction de projet paiements mobiles

    PARIS 2008 - maintenant

Formations

  • EPITA (Ecole Pour L'Informatique Et Les Technologies Avancées) TCOM (Kremlin Bicêtre)

    Kremlin Bicêtre 1989 - 1995 Ingénieur

Réseau