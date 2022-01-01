Antoine LY

Paris2007 - maintenant3 year mainly in Beijing to build up an integration team ( 22 persons ) :
o Hiring : technical interview and evaluation
o Planning of Technical Training and knowledge transfer , Quality process
o Individual Performance Objective definition and evaluation.
o covering End to End UMTS OAM product integration phases : Wireless Network Configuration Tool, Network Performance Optimization tools and OAM platform server by re-using corporate components.
• Definition of Wireless Network Management platform testing strategy and coordination over various sites ( France, Russia , China) . SUN servers equipment budget definition and assignment.
• Remote team management ( Beijing : 22 persons , Russia : 21 persons ) , weekly coordination, priorities definition to commit project targets for different release ( V6, V7)
Nortel
- WCDMA OAM test Manager
Toronto2001 - 2006• Promoted to Manager from 2005, in charge of 7 persons for the on-time delivery of OAM with TL9000 standard quality to UMTS System Test team.
• In charge of support and interface to the Field Operation and acceptance team on customers site during Trails. Issues escalation management and fix proposition to on site teams.
• Interface between Project, Architect and Design teams for OAM functionnalities decision.
• Build-up a small team (4 persons) in Beijing for OAM V5 sustaining testing
• OAM Verification strategy and test axis definition, test cases review
Nortel
- APAC Customers Support Leader, GMS OAM + BSC
Toronto1998 - 2001• In charge of level 3 Support for Asian Customers : Sunday (HK), Zhung Hua Telecom( Taiwan), Singtel (Singapour).
• GSM Trial Support for Teltra ( Australia)
• Provide support and help on site engineers (TAS) to trouble shout in real time OMC-R outage.
• Responsible for Customer issues investigation, validation tracking and fix delivery plan.