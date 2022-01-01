Menu

Antoine LY

Paris

Entreprises

  • Alcatel-Lucent - WCDMA Network Management Testing Senior Manager

    Paris 2007 - maintenant 3 year mainly in Beijing to build up an integration team ( 22 persons ) :
    o Hiring : technical interview and evaluation
    o Planning of Technical Training and knowledge transfer , Quality process
    o Individual Performance Objective definition and evaluation.
    o covering End to End UMTS OAM product integration phases : Wireless Network Configuration Tool, Network Performance Optimization tools and OAM platform server by re-using corporate components.
    • Definition of Wireless Network Management platform testing strategy and coordination over various sites ( France, Russia , China) . SUN servers equipment budget definition and assignment.
    • Remote team management ( Beijing : 22 persons , Russia : 21 persons ) , weekly coordination, priorities definition to commit project targets for different release ( V6, V7)

  • Nortel - WCDMA OAM test Manager

    Toronto 2001 - 2006 • Promoted to Manager from 2005, in charge of 7 persons for the on-time delivery of OAM with TL9000 standard quality to UMTS System Test team.
    • In charge of support and interface to the Field Operation and acceptance team on customers site during Trails. Issues escalation management and fix proposition to on site teams.
    • Interface between Project, Architect and Design teams for OAM functionnalities decision.
    • Build-up a small team (4 persons) in Beijing for OAM V5 sustaining testing
    • OAM Verification strategy and test axis definition, test cases review

  • Nortel - APAC Customers Support Leader, GMS OAM + BSC

    Toronto 1998 - 2001 • In charge of level 3 Support for Asian Customers : Sunday (HK), Zhung Hua Telecom( Taiwan), Singtel (Singapour).
    • GSM Trial Support for Teltra ( Australia)
    • Provide support and help on site engineers (TAS) to trouble shout in real time OMC-R outage.
    • Responsible for Customer issues investigation, validation tracking and fix delivery plan.

Formations

